Donald Trump has characterized the air strikes he ordered against the Syrian military as a brilliant, 100-percent successful operation. His defense secretary, James Mattis, has described the bombing as a limited mission to punish the Syrian government for using chemical weapons—an intervention that, despite deepening U.S.-Russian tensions and American involvement in the Syrian Civil War, will not “spiral out of control.” And Trump’s secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, has portrayed the cruise-missile blitz as an $89-million warning not just to Syria, but to other rogue nations like North Korea.

“The message that any nation can take is if you violate international norms, if you violate international agreements, if you fail to live up to commitments, if you become a threat to others, at some point a response is likely to be undertaken,” Tillerson said without specifying whether that response would come in the form of missiles or something else. “In terms of North Korea, we have been very clear that our objective is a denuclearized Korean peninsula.” To emphasize the point, the Trump administration has sent a Navy strike group to the waters off the Korean peninsula following North Korea’s latest ballistic-missile test. The country’s nuclear and missile programs could produce a nuclear-armed long-range missile capable of hitting the United States within Trump’s first term.

But is the Trump administration learning the right lessons from the Syria campaign? And is the message they’re sending as powerful as they seem to think it is? To begin with, the evidence that this type of signaling works in foreign policy—that, for example, the North Korean regime will rethink its nuclear-weapons buildup after witnessing the Syria strikes, and that it might not have had the strikes not occurred—is inconclusive at best. As Micah Zenko of the Council on Foreign Relations has noted, we know how complex and difficult communication is between humans. So why expect it to be any more straightforward between states? The North Korean government, for its part, claims to have drawn the opposite conclusion from Trump’s bombing campaign: that the only way to prevent the United States from attacking it too is to develop a fearsome nuclear deterrent.

There’s also reason to doubt whether the Trump administration is seriously considering using force against North Korea’s nuclear program, even though the administration insists that military action is one of many options under review.