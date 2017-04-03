The Trump administration’s decision to welcome Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Washington this week is being described as a shift away from previous administrations’ emphasis on human rights. Sisi, a former military chief, toppled a democratically elected government in 2013 and presided over the worst mass killing of protesters in modern Egyptian history. He has brutally suppressed political opposition ever since.

But it might be more accurate to describe the move as the latest phase in a cycle: U.S. governments—including those led by Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and many presidents before them—have long oscillated between promoting democracy abroad and supporting stable allies that trample all over democracy. As the journalist James Traub has documented, Bush sent Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to Cairo to declare that the days of America prioritizing stability over democracy in the Middle East were over, only to back off when the Iraq War deteriorated and Egypt’s authoritarian leader, Hosni Mubarak, presented himself as a “bulwark against radical Islam.” The Bush administration, Traub writes, ultimately stuck by its friend rather than its values. The Obama administration urged Mubarak to resign during the Arab Spring and temporarily froze some military aid to Egypt after Sisi came to power, only to reinstate it as conflict and terrorism spread in the Middle East.

Now Egypt is back as a perceived bulwark against radical Islam. “We will fight terrorism and other things,” Donald Trump promised in an Oval Office meeting with Sisi on Monday. “We’re going to be friends for a long, long period of time.”

Sisi has emerged as a darling of many on the American political right, particularly among those who view the fight against terrorism as a Cold War-like ideological struggle. They praise the Egyptian leader for cracking down on the Muslim Brotherhood (whose Islamist government he overthrew in 2013), taking tough measures against terrorist groups in the Sinai Peninsula, and calling on his fellow Muslim leaders to eradicate extremist interpretations of Islam by orchestrating a “religious revolution.”