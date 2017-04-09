“I imagine [Donald will] fall out with his new friend Vladimir pretty quickly.” That’s what Fiona Hill, a Russia expert now serving on Donald Trump’s National Security Council, told me shortly after the 2016 election, when she was working at the Brookings Institution. At the time, when the Russian president and American president-elect were busy heaping praise on each other, her prediction was hard to accept.

Now, after Trump’s bombing of an air base used by the Syrian and Russian militaries, it is hard to deny. The Russian government has denounced the strikes, intended to punish Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for using chemical weapons against his own people, as an unlawful, aggressive act against a sovereign nation and as a boon to terrorist groups in Syria. It has promised to suspend a communications system for preventing unintended conflict between U.S. and Russian aircraft flying over Syria, pledged to strengthen Syrian air defenses, and dispatched a warship armed with cruise missiles to the Syrian coast. The U.S. government, for its part, says it’s investigating whether Russia was involved in the suspected sarin-gas attack. Judged by the tortured history of U.S.-Russian relations, the war of words so far has been pretty mild. But we’re still a long way from the talk of Vlad and Don teaming up to fight terrorism.

From the Kremlin’s perspective, my colleague Julia Ioffe writes, the “Trump administration, for which it had such high hopes, [is] now like every American administration in recent memory: using the guise of human rights to circumvent the UN and intervene against what Russia considers legitimate governments,” in this case against a longtime Russian ally to boot.

Hill’s argument was that while Trump’s campaign rhetoric had been more pro-Russian than that of any U.S. presidential candidate in living memory, and while Vladimir Putin had allegedly interfered in the U.S. election to assist Trump, the deep structural tensions in the U.S.-Russia relationship were more powerful than the will of any one or two political leaders. Russia has “always been an expansionist power—on the go all the time, not one to give up anything and concede anything—pretty much like the United States,” Hill told me. “It wants to have a veto, just like the United States has in its view, on international treaties and various issues. … I think it will come down to what it’s always been—where the Russians will get all giddy with expectations, and then they’ll be dashed, like, five minutes into the relationship because the U.S. and Russia just have a very hard time … being on the same page.”