On Thursday, Donald Trump, who as a presidential candidate mocked the “eggheads” who wouldn’t let him torture terrorists because it would violate international law, defended the post-World War I international norm against the deployment of chemical weapons in warfare. Trump, who as a presidential candidate excused an Iraqi dictator’s use of chemical weapons, called a Syrian dictator’s likely use of sarin nerve gas inexcusable. The man who once declared any enemy of terrorists his friend—be it Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or Russian President Vladimir Putin—was suddenly launching cruise missiles at an airfield hosting the forces of Assad and Putin, even if that complicated his fight against the Islamic State in Syria. The America Firster who condemned the stupidity of U.S. military interventions in the Middle East (some of which he had at one point supported) was now intervening in the Middle East. The president who banned Syrian refugees from America’s shores was condemning Assad for extinguishing “the lives of helpless men, women and children.”

That Trump’s first major military campaign has transpired in this way is utterly remarkable. His was not some massive, no-holds-barred operation in reaction to a terrorist attack. Instead, it was a limited intervention justified on moral and humanitarian grounds, against people Trump once considered allies, and in response to an indirect threat to the United States but a direct threat to the wider world.

Trump has been truer to campaign form in some of his less-visible military strikes. He authorized a risky counterterrorism raid in Yemen and has, without much fanfare, significantly escalated drone strikes against suspected terrorists there. In Yemen and Somalia, he has loosened rules for strikes against Islamist militants that were designed to prevent civilian casualties. He has pressed ahead with offensives against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. But even here, Trump has not departed dramatically from the playbook of Barack Obama, whom Trump once branded the “founder of ISIS.” As The New York Times reported last month, “indications are mounting that the United States military is deepening its involvement in a string of complex wars in the Middle East that lack clear endgames.” Obama bequeathed these wars to Trump.