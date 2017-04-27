It would have been a breakthrough for Macedonia—a government finally in place after two years of political crisis—if it hadn’t turned bloody. On Thursday, Zoran Zaev’s Social Democrats (SDSM) announced a long-awaited coalition between his party and parties representing ethnic Albanians, who comprise between one-quarter and one-third of Macedonia’s population. (No one knows the exact proportion because there has been no census since 2002, as the parties cannot agree to hold one.) Even though the constitution mandates that ethnic Albanian parties must be represented in every government, the conservative-nationalist Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization-Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity (VMRO-DPMNE) has tried to portray Zaev’s coalition as a vehicle for a coup and eventual takeover of Macedonia by ethnic Albanians, who have higher birth rates than ethnic Macedonians. Moments after Zaev announced the formation of a new governing coalition—a razor-thin majority of 61 out of 120 MPs—and the election of Talat Xhaferi, Macedonia’s first ethnic-Albanian speaker since its separation from Yugoslavia in 1991, some 200 supporters of the VMRO-DPMNE stormed the building. Zaev and others were beaten. Journalists and MPs were hospitalized. SDSM deputy leader Radmila Sekerinska received stitches in the hospital, and ethnic Albanian MP Zijadin Sela was dragged, blood streaming from his face, across the assembly floor; he would later receive treatment for brain injuries. Riot police eventually quelled the protests with stun grenades in order to extricate journalists and MPs who had been stuck inside. In total, some 100 people, including nine members of parliament, were injured. Related Story What's Going On in Macedonia? A spasm of shocking political violence in Macedonia, which is on the front lines of the European refugee crisis, was, perhaps, long overdue. The VRMO-DPMNE has held the country’s prime ministership and a majority in parliament for the past 10 years. But support for party has slipped in recent years over accusations of corruption, high levels of unemployment, and a controversial, nearly $1 billion-renovation of the capital. In last December’s elections, it eked out a narrow victory. But its efforts to form a government were thwarted by an absence of coalition partners. Meanwhile, the VMRO-DPMNE’s leader, former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski, has refused to cede power to Zaev’s Social Democrats; President Gjorge Ivanov has also refused to allow Zaev to form a government. His refusal to recognize the SDSM arguably helped ignite Thursday’s bloody spectacle: For months, he has said that having SDSM in power jeopardizes Macedonian sovereignty. Though his largely ceremonial position should be apolitical, he has been privileging VMRO-DPMNE by blocking SDSM from forming the government. The tiny country was thrown into political turmoil in 2015, when Zaev facilitated the release of 670,000 wiretapped recordings of phone conversations on 20,000 phone numbers. Zaev released those which involved public officials, containing allegations of corruption, electoral fraud, and even the cover up of an alleged murder. The release of the recordings set off daily protests in Skopje and elsewhere that were dubbed "The Colorful Revolution," with protesters throwing colored paintballs at government institutions, especially those renovated as part of Gruevski's neoclassical facelift.

It is unclear where Zaev obtained the recordings, but an independent investigation by the European Commission found that the wiretaps had been orchestrated by the national security services on orders from top government officials. A special prosecutor was set up by EU mediators to investigate the allegations in the wiretaps. VMRO-DPMNE, for its part, rejects the allegations raised in the wiretaps, and claims they were doctored by a foreign-intelligence agency intent on destabilizing the country. SDSM claims that VMRO-DPMNE has clung to power over fears of prosecution stemming from the wiretaps. VMRO-DPMNE leaders, including Gruevski and his cousin, former head of secret police Saso Mijalkov, are facing investigation and indictments by a special prosecutor set up to investigate the wiretap allegations. Last year, Ivanov preemptively pardoned officials under investigation by the special prosecutor, but after months of protests and international pressure, he walked the pardons back. The wiretaps helped incite Macedonia’s worst political crisis since the country narrowly averted a civil war in 2001 instigated by ethnic Albanian insurgents fighting for greater political representation. The war came to an end with the Ohrid Agreement, which expanded the rights of ethnic Albanians, instituted the official use of the Albanian language in municipalities where Albanians are a majority, and required that an ethnic Albanian party be included as a junior-coalition member of every government. Though some of the Albanian parties had been part of VMRO-DPMNE governments, this time, after weeks of negotiations, they refused to join, due in part to lack of concessions and because of revelations in the wiretaps.

After the Ohrid Agreement, the EU and NATO promised Macedonia paths to membership. But accession remains blocked: Greece disputes Macedonia's very name, saying it implies that the former Yugoslav republic wants to expand to the Greek region of the same name—it doesn’t. Macedonia has been a candidate country for EU membership since 2005 but democratic indicators have been slipping since then, with the EU last year raising concerns about “state capture of institutions and key sectors of society.” In 2015, as the wiretaps were being published, police raided an ethnic Albanian neighborhood in the city of Kumanovo, where they said separatists were plotting attacks on state institutions. Many believe the raid was staged to distract from the wiretap revelations and precipitate a state of emergency. The violent raid, in which eight police and 14 alleged attackers were killed, inflamed tensions, but has remained shrouded in mystery, with little information published about the actual risk posed by those who were killed or why the raid was so poorly executed. Thirty ethnic Albanians were charged with terrorism, but the court proceedings were almost all closed to the media over national security concerns—an explanation many journalists don’t buy. (There is no verdict, but it is unclear whether or not the trial itself has finished.) Despite an agreement brokered by the EU which led to the December elections, tensions between the social democrats and nationalists have escalated. The VMRO-DPMNE has declared “de-Sorosization” a top priority, a reference to George Soros, the wealthy philanthropist who funds progressive causes across Europe, including in Macedonia. The editor in chief of MINA, the state-run news agency, is among the leaders of an NGO called "Stop Operation Soros," which wants to expose organizations that receive money from him. The violence in the parliament “was part of a deliberate strategy to escalate the conflict” On the political front, after failing to form a coalition, the VMRO-DPMNE has alleged that an SDSM-led government would change the Macedonian flag, state symbols, and language, into one representing only Albanian interests—a mischaracterization, according to Ana Petruseva, executive director of the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network in Macedonia. In fact, much of the SDSM coalition agreement with ethnic Albanian parties includes Albanian demands that had been agreed to by Gruevski in 2015 and never implemented. But any changes would need the support of a two-thirds majority, meaning that they would not pass given the current composition of the assembly. In February, Gruevski wrote on his Facebook page that “people have to stand up and defend Macedonian national interests, and not stay at home in their slippers.” The next day his supporters took to the streets. The violence in the parliament “was part of a deliberate strategy to escalate the conflict,” Florian Bieber, director of the Center for Southeast European Studies in Graz, Austria, told me. “This was also the reason the opposition has been avoiding protests in recent weeks to not take the bait. The … ruling party’s [plan] has been to instigate street violence which would justify either a state of emergency or new elections and avoid a hand over of power.”