No one French candidate is likely to receive 50 percent of the votes needed in Sunday’s presidential election to avoid a runoff. Voters are picking from 11 candidates, two of whom will advance to the second round in May, and one, eventually, to the Élysée Palace. The election pits candidates from across the political spectrum—from the National Front’s (FN) Marine Le Pen on the far right to firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon on the far left—against one another. Here are the top five candidates, listed according to where they stand in the latest polls. Emmanuel Macron — En Marche! Christian Hartmann / Reuters The 39-year-old independent has come out of nowhere to become the front-runner. Recent polls project he’ll earn 23 percent of the vote in the first round and beat whoever he faces in the second. A victory would make him France’s youngest-ever president. A political outsider, Macron was virtually unknown before former Prime Minister Manuel Valls appointed him economy minister in 2014—a post he held for two years before breaking away from President François Hollande’s Socialist government to launch his own political movement, En Marche!, or “On the Move!” Macron’s centrist platform, which he says aims to “reconcile the two Frances that have been growing apart for too long,” advocates business-friendly economic policies that aim to loosen France’s labor laws and its famed 35-hour workweek; defends the European Union and NATO; and opposes immigration quotas, calling instead for strengthening the EU’s external borders and devising a united European policy on immigration. Apart from unsubstantiated rumors about his personal life (his marriage to Brigitte Trogneux, his former high-school teacher who is 24 years his senior, has prompted speculation about the pair), Macron has largely avoided scandals the likes of which have plagued some of his rivals.

Read more about Macron’s independent bid for the presidency and how he built his political movement. Marine Le Pen — Front National (FN) Pascal Rossignol / Reuters The far-right candidate has enjoyed a comfortable lead in opinion polls since she officially launched her candidacy in February, with recent polls projecting her to earn 23 percent of the vote in the first round, only to lose to whoever she faces in the second. The 48-year-old’s footing is markedly stronger than when she made her first presidential run in 2012—an improvement that can be attributed not only to her efforts to clean up the party’s fringe reputation, but also to the resurgence of the far right across the West. Le Pen’s 144-point manifesto proposes closing France’s borders and cutting immigration to 10,000 people per year, leaving the the EU, and dropping the euro and returning to the franc; Le Pen, an opponent of globalization, wants taxes on French products made overseas and on employers who hire foreigners; she also advocates closer ties with Russia and pulling France out of NATO. Le Pen’s campaign has not been without controversy. In addition to facing charges she allegedly misused EU funds to pay her parliamentary assistants, her xenophobic rhetoric toward Muslims (she has long conflated Muslim immigration with rising Islamic fundamentalism) and recent comments denying France’s role in deporting tens of thousands of Jews to the Nazi concentration camps have prompted many to question whether the FN has truly shed the racist image that has long defined it.

Read more about Le Pen’s platform, how being a woman helped her candidacy, and her strategy to divide France’s Jews and Muslims. François Fillon — Les Républicains Pascal Rossignol / Reuters The former prime minister’s Republican primary win over former President Nicolas Sarkozy and former Prime Minister Alain Juppé came as a surprise. Despite being dubbed “Mr. Nobody” by French newspaper Le Monde, Fillon, 62, is no political outsider. His 30-year tenure in French politics includes stints as labor minister in 2002, education minister in 2004, and, perhaps most notably, prime minister under Sarkozy in 2007. The center-right candidate’s platform leans further right than those of his Republican counterparts, calling for cuts to public spending, slashing half a million public-sector jobs, and abolishing the 35-hour work week; he supports rapprochement with Russia, but wants to maintain France’s participation in the EU and NATO; and he has called for annual quotas restricting immigration. Fillon enjoyed a comfortable lead in the polls early in his campaign, but began to lose support in January amid allegations he embezzled public funds by paying his wife, Penelope, and their two children for parliamentary work they are alleged not to have performed. Fillon has denied the charges, and the Republican party, despite calls for Juppé to replace him, has stood by him. The polls though have been less forgiving—recent polls show him in third place, winning 19.3 percent of the vote, not enough to go through to the second round.

Read more about Fillon’s candidacy and his ongoing money scandal. Jean-Luc Mélenchon — La France Insoumise Robert Pratta / Reuters The 65-year-old left-wing firebrand has enjoyed a surge in the latest polls, emerging as a left-wing alternative for disillusioned Socialist voters just weeks ahead of the first round. A veteran Socialist, Mélenchon quit the party after 35 years to create the Parti de Gauche, or Left Party, in 2008. However, his latest bid for the presidency (he ran once before in 2012) is not supported by a party, but rather, a movement he calls La France Insoumise, or “Unsubmissive France.” The furthest left of all the candidates, Mélenchon advocates increasing public spending, shortening the 35-hour work week to 32 hours, and introducing a 100 percent tax on people earning more than 400,000 euros ($429,000); he advocates pulling France out of NATO and renegotiating the country’s EU treaties, promising to quit the bloc if his renegotiation demands are not met; and he proposes holding a referendum to write a new constitution and establish a sixth republic—a change that would mark an end to the current semi-presidential system established under former President Charles de Gaulle and the start of a new form of government in which the legislative branch wields more influence. As my colleague Uri Friedman notes, Mélenchon’s popularity, like that of far-right candidate Le Pen, can be attributed in part to a populist surge taking place throughout the Western world that has been buoyed by voters’ disappointment with the political establishment. Though recent polls project Mélenchon finishing fourth in the first round with18 percent of the vote, his ability to attract left-wing voters who are dissatisfied with the Socialist party but consider Macron too centrist could make his advancement to the second round all the more possible.