PARIS—Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old centrist and ex-banker with a friendly lisp, who has improbably succeeded in casting a program of modest and highly technical economic reforms as a rousing project of French and European renewal, is France's presumptive next president. He will face Marine Le Pen, the 48-year-old leader of the far-right National Front, whose program of nativist populism would see France exit the European Union and all but halt immigration, in the final round of the country's presidential elections two weeks from now. But it is, by near-universal agreement, entirely Macron’s race to lose. The polls, which quite accurately projected his first-round win, have him besting Le Pen in the second round by at least 20 percent, and perhaps much more. The great wave of reactionary anger said to be cresting over Europe seems to have arrived about knee high in France.

Neither candidate hails from one of France's two major parties, however, and if the first-round vote may be said to signify anything at all, it is surely a certain exasperation with the country's traditional political class. "Le dégagisme"— roughly, "throw-the-bums-out-ism"—was widely viewed to be the dominant theme of this year's campaign. Both Macron and Le Pen declared themselves “anti-system” candidates, as did eight of the nine others who ran; the only candidate to eschew this rhetoric, Benoît Hamon of the Socialist Party, which is currently in power, won just 6 percent of the vote.

François Fillon, the candidate of the Republicans, the major party of the right, finished third, with 20 percent of the vote, in a race that just a few months ago had seemed an easy win for him. But Fillon was pursued by the scandal known as “Penelope-gate,” in which he was accused of embezzling about 1 million euros in public funds through no-show jobs for his wife and children; given that he had presented himself as a man of distinct moral rectitude, his candidacy never recovered. Never before have modern France’s two major parties both failed to advance a candidate to the second round of a presidential election, and a candidate of one of those parties has indeed always won. Sunday’s results may herald the decomposition of the two parties, and a thoroughgoing reorganization of the French political landscape. (Legislative elections in June will largely determine this.)

“We have changed the face of politics in our country!” Macron declared in a post-result address, delivered with the strangely robotic diction that he apparently deems presidential. It was an apt formulation. Macron is indeed a new face, and an unusually youthful one, but his profile is scarcely that of an outsider. He was educated at Sciences Po, the Parisian establishment where the country’s soon-to-be elite first inherits its destiny, and then at the École Nationale d’Administration, the institution tasked with training the country’s small corps of top civil servants. He served as a close advisor to President François Hollande, the most unpopular head of state in the history of modern France, before becoming his minister of the economy. Still, technocrat though he is, Macron broke with recent tradition by founding his own, unaffiliated political movement, En Marche! ("Onward!"); by pushing Anglo-American-style entrepreneurship as the country’s economic future; and by promoting economic and social liberalism side by side. His candidacy was backed by officials of the traditional parties of both the left and the right. He won about 24 percent of the first-round vote, with particular success in urban centers and, if pre-vote polling may be trusted as a guide, among educated professionals.