The attack Thursday on the Champs Elysées in Paris that resulted in the death of an officer is the latest assault in a country that has been repeatedly struck by Islamists since at least 2012. In that time, militants have attacked a Jewish school near Toulouse; the offices of Charlie Hebdo, the satirical weekly; several other locations in Paris, and Nice on Bastille Day last year. In all, more than 200 people have been killed—and ISIS has claimed responsibility for many of the attacks, including Thursday’s. The attack came three days before the French presidential election—a crucial vote in which Marine Le Pen, the candidate of the far-right National Front, is expected to reach the second round. Le Pen has used the anger and frustration caused by the attacks to call for tougher policies against the country’s Muslim population and more stringent measures to severely restrict immigration. Attacks like Thursday’s that appear to show ISIS’s capacity to strike at will in the heart of Europe are only likely to embolden Le Pen and other far-right parties.

The psychological impact of Thursday’s attack are likely to last longer, at least in the short term, than the toll. So far it’s one officer dead and two others seriously wounded; the gunman himself was killed. While many recent attacks in France have resulted in relatively low death tolls, their overall impact cannot be understated: They come amid fears of increased immigration, a migrant crisis that Europe has been unable to cope with, and an economic crisis from which the region has barely recovered; couple this with three massive terrorist attacks that struck at the heart of France—the Charlie Hebdo attacks in January 2015 that resulted in the deaths of a dozen people, the Paris attacks that November that killed 130 people, and the Bastille Day attack last year in Nice that killed 86 people. The last of those attacks was carried out by a single attacker in a truck. Thursday’s attack was also carried out by a single gunman. ISIS claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack soon after it occurred—a marked departure from its usual policy of waiting a day or two, or sometimes not at all. The group identified the attacker as Abu Yusuf al-Beljiki, which, as Rukmini Callimachi of The New York Times wrote on Twitter, is a nom de guerre that translates to Abu Yusuf the Belgian. If the attacker is, in fact, determined to be Belgian, it would mark the latest link to attacks in France by Belgium-based militants. French authorities also said they’d identified the attacker, but did not publicly name him. Separately, Reuters reported Thursday that French police had issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect in the Champs Elysees attack; he reportedly arrived in France from Belgium by train.