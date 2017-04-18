U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to call for snap general election on June 8, three years before they were scheduled to be conducted, reflects not only her professed frustration at the “game-playing” in Parliament, but also her increasing confidence of securing a political mandate to see through tough negotiations with the European Union over Brexit. Because May has called for early elections, she needs parliamentary approval—something she is expected to secure as early as Wednesday. “The country is coming together, but Westminster is not,” May said by way of explanaton, referring to the U.K.’s Parliament. Last month the U.K. formally triggered Brexit, a process that’s expected to take two years, during which time the country remains a EU member. But the debate over what negotiations with the EU should look like has been rancorous. Those who campaigned to keep the U.K. in the EU want a future relationship to be similar to the one the country enjoyed with full EU membership. But the main sticking point, access to the EU single market, depends on the free movement of the EU’s citizens across the bloc. This aspect of membership is deeply unpopular in the U.K., where immigration remains a controversial issue.

May hinted at that rancor in her remarks Tuesday. “If we don’t hold a general election now, their political game-playing will continue and the negotiations with the European Union will reach their most difficult stage in the run-up to the next general election” in 2020, she said. The June 8 date comes almost one year after Britons voted 52 percent to 48 percent to leave the EU. The result stunned the political establishment, but was a validation for those who had campaigned to leave the 23-member bloc over what they regarded as the erosion of U.K. sovereignty and unfettered immigration, among other things. The worst predictions about Brexit haven’t yet come to pass, and despite hand-wringing over the decision to leave, polls on whether Britons would vote once again to leave are tied—just as they were before the actual June 23, 2016, vote. May will no doubt be buoyed by opinion polls that show her ruling Conservative Party 21 points ahead of the main opposition Labour Party, the greatest lead the party has enjoyed over its main rival in more than three decades. May remains personally popular, as well. Among other things, many Britons favor what they view as her no-nonsense approach to Brexit, a vote she at least nominally opposed; her tough stance against a second possible Scottish independence referendum; as well as her rise to the prime ministership after vaulting over several more high-profile candidates vying for the job.