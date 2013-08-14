To understand the thinking of American presidents, historians, contemporaries, and political rivals, have often sought out the texts that most influenced them. George Washington, for example, was known to love Cato: A Tragedy, Joseph Addison’s civics-heavy play about the man who tried and failed to block Caesar’s path to tyranny. He loved the play so much that he forced demoralized troops at Valley Forge to view a staging of it. Calvin Coolidge was apparently so enamored of Cicero that he nearly became fluent in Latin after regularly reading him. Herbert Hoover, who grew up poor and became insanely wealthy, was, unsurprisingly, a big fan of Dickens’ David Copperfield. For President Donald Trump, one such Rosetta stone seems to be Norman Vincent Peale’s The Power of Positive Thinking. But another key text is an interview he himself gave to Playboy magazine in 1990, when he was but a mere real-estate mogul and New York institution. The interview, at turns eerie and prophetic, runs through his typically immodest self-assessment and catalogues his political philosophies, while offering a scathing appraisal of America, which he saw (and still sees) as “weak” and “pushed around” by the rest of the world. In the interview, he also unfurls a blueprint for his hypothetical presidency, years before winning the White House.

In recent months, at least two world leaders have shared the interview with their staffs in advance of their first meetings with the president. According to The Wall Street Journal, Japanese officials revisited it ahead of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit last month; German Chancellor Angela Merkel also studied it before arriving in the United States this week, several sources say. Beyond the standard self-aggrandizement and hagiography of Trump’s own business deals, what makes the Playboy interview instructive reading for foreign eyes is how, with greater depth than many of his campaign soundbites, the future president prioritizes America’s trade partnerships. In response to a question about the first thing a hypothetical President Trump would do, Trump says, “Many things. A toughness of attitude would prevail. I’d throw a tax on every Mercedes-Benz rolling into this country and on all Japanese products, and we’d have wonderful allies again.” With Trump’s long-held passion for taxing German luxury cars likely on Merkel’s mind, then, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Harald Krueger, the CEO of BMW, was among the German business leaders she brought along on her White House visit on Friday. As Automotive News notes, the German automaker’s largest production factory is in South Carolina. Merkel is keenly interested in whatever plans Trump has for German autos. One of the more notable recurrent themes in the Playboy interview is Trump’s fixation on Japan, whose economic clout at the time was, in his words, enabled by “openly screwing us.” He laments how U.S. military ships helped safeguard oil shipments traveling from the Persian Gulf to Japan, only to be used to compete against American auto companies. “We’re losing hundreds of billions of dollars a year while they laugh at our stupidity,” he says. In the following years, with Japan’s financial standing undercut by a recession and its often-debated “lost decades,” it’s easy to see how present-day Trump has come to view China and Mexico as stand-ins for Japan on matters like free trade and the need for tariffs. Trade deals like NAFTA, despite their mixed results, offer him a more direct way of critiquing American economic policies.