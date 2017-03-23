LONDON—Within seconds of Wednesday’s terrorist attack, the Houses of Parliament went into lockdown. Doors were bolted shut by staff, and MPs were locked into the Chamber of Commons. Minutes later, militarized police from a response team set up in the wake of the Paris attacks spread through the surrounding streets. Doctors and nurses from St. Thomas’s Hospital, on the opposite bank of the Thames, ran to the aid of casualties lying on Westminster Bridge while a police boat plucked from the water an injured tourist who’d fallen from it. The speed of the response was striking. The attack, in which four people died including a police officer and the attacker, was the largest London had seen since the bombings of 12 years ago, which killed more than 50. A lot has changed in the interim. When suicide bombers attacked tube trains and buses in 2005, initial reports suggested a power failure had been responsible for the explosions. The city’s Metropolitan Police (The Met) commissioner went on record two hours to say he knew of "about six explosions," but it was "still a confusing situation." In fact there had been only four blasts. Within the hour after Wednesday’s incident, the Met announced via Twitter that the police were “treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.” Related Story London Gets On With It Although the emergency response to the 7/7 bombings was widely praised, the attack led to substantially increased investments in intelligence and counterterrorism capabilities in the U.K. The attacks triggered the creation of the country’s national counterterrorism strategy (CONTEST) and the establishment of a Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), based in the headquarters of Britain’s domestic intelligence service MI5. In 2007, a new office to lead the country's counterterrorism efforts, the Office for Security and Counter Terrorism (OSCT), was set up. Both JTAC and OSCT specialize in synthesizing and coordinating counterterrorism responses across different government agencies. JTAC is also the group that decides the national terrorism threat level ratings that inform bodies like The Met, which for has for some time now indicated that an attack was imminent.

Hours after Wednesday’s incident, weary MPs started to emerge from the police cordon through a gate next to Westminster Abbey. There was a clear sense that the day’s events had been inevitable. Hilary Benn, an MP and former cabinet member for Tony Blair, said, “The tragic truth is this is the day that we feared would come, and it has.” “I think we’ve all been expecting something like this to happen. … It doesn’t lessen the shock.” Stephen Timms, another MP who was stabbed by an Islamic extremist at one of his constituency meetings in 2010, told me, “I’m sure there will be a review and a reflection about whether there are any changes that are needed, but in terms of our safety inside the building I didn’t feel at risk at any stage.” Over December 2016, heavily armed police could be seen at Christmas markets and other landmarks in the U.K. The Met announced plans to deploy an additional 600 armed military personnel around London on a permanent basis. Equipped with high-speed BMWs to enable them to reach an incident as quickly as possible, the new team was trained to deploy at a moment's notice, which is exactly what happened on Wednesday. Although the majority of London police officers are unarmed, there has been a very visible rise in armed police across the city since 2015; they now number 2,800 officers out of more than 31,000. This is unprecedented for a country where the vast majority of police officers are not routinely armed.