Less than 24 hours after British national Khalid Masood allegedly plowed a vehicle into bystanders on London’s Westminister Bridge and stabbed an officer outside the U.K. Parliament, the Islamic State took credit for the attack. In a statement released Thursday on Amaq, the ISIS propaganda arm, the group said the attacker was “a soldier of the Islamic State” who “carried out the operation in response to appeals targeting nationals of coalition countries,” referencing its call to attack citizens of countries fighting the group in Iraq and Syria.

The claim, which has been published in Arabic, German, and French, was not unlike previous statements the group has used to take responsibility for attacks. When it took credit for the Bastille Day attack in Nice last July, in which 86 people were killed, and the truck crash at a Berlin Christmas Market last December, in which 12 people were killed, the group offered similar wording by calling the attacker an ISIS “soldier” who targeted “citizens of the Crusader coalition.” In both cases, the group waited at least one day before claiming the attack and refrained from identifying the attacker by name, making it unclear if the group was aware of the individual’s identity before the attack took place.

Such behavior is typical of the Islamic State. As New York Times reporter Rukmini Callimachi noted Thursday, ISIS’s claim of responsibility followed its usual script and timeline. The group has, with few exceptions, consistently only claimed attacks it could prove it directed (as was the case of the Berlin market attack, for which it released a video of the attacker pledging allegiance to ISIS) or suggest it inspired (as in the case of Nice). Though the details surrounding the London attack are still emerging, ISIS has not yet released a video of Masood pledging allegiance, suggesting he may not have been directly commissioned.