India’s festival of colors is usually a religious and cultural celebration, but this year it had a distinctly partisan hue.

Water guns were poised, sniper-style, from rooftop terraces. Rivers of red slushy water streamed down the roads. Motorcyclists, wielding fistfuls of candy-colored powder, launched drive-by assaults. And on a packed street corner, throngs of men, caked in chalky pink dust, shimmied wildly. In Mathura, birthplace of the Hindu god Krishna, India’s springtime festival of colors was reaching fever pitch. Each March, the two-day Holi festival sees millions of revelers pour into the streets and pummel each other with bright-colored powders, home-concocted dyes, and water balloons to honor the courtship of Krishna and his lover, Radha. To an innocent bystander, the gory, jubilant street scenes in Mathura might look like parties marking a battle victory. This year, they were. “This is a bigger celebration than previous years,” said Madhav Saran Shastri, 34, a local Hindu priest, his beard smeared with neon-orange powder. “It’s a double celebration.”

During India’s legislative elections, which took place from February 11 to March 8, the ruling Hindu nationalist, right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) helmed by Prime Minister Narenda Modi made a clean sweep of 312 out of 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the northern state in which Mathura is located. “It’s the return of the kingdom of Ram,” Shastri said, referring to the ancient Hindu empire mentioned in the holy epic The Ramayana, and a major talking point for Hindu nationalist politicians. With over 200 million residents, Uttar Pradesh is India’s most populous territory. The BJP took in over 77 percent of the votes. The landslide win gave the BJP, known for liberalization schemes and marred by religion-baiting communal politics, a game-changing boost of power. Many maintain that Modi shares a political playbook with Trump, a self-professed “big fan of Hindu.” For Modi supporters, the results were electrifying. In Mathura’s old city, packs of men marched through winding, paint-splattered streets swinging white lotus flags, the trademark logo of the BJP. After the election, the hashtags “#victory” and “#ModiWave” continued to trend on Twitter—along with “#saffronization,” a reference to the influence of right-wing political Hinduism on domestic policy (saffron is the Hindu nationalist party color). Flooded with BJP party logos, Holi’s religious celebrations soon began to look like nationalist rallies.

The politicization of Holi was a fitting pivot for a political party that has built its brand on the perceived persecution of Hindus and the insertion of ancient Hindu lore into mainstream contemporary politics. But this election cycle, the BJP abandoned its more incendiary rhetoric, which condemns the “Holocaust that Muslims reaped” on Hindus during Mughal rule. The party’s latest stump speeches focused on economics and development, capitalizing on Modi’s populist appeal. Such was his star power—and the frustration of residents in the corruption-afflicted state—that the party claimed victories even in Muslim-majority areas of Uttar Pradesh. “Modi has been building on brand image, now it’s time for effective action,” said Abhishek Chaturvedi, 28, an investment banker from Uttar Pradesh who now lives in Mumbai, as he stood on the steps of a Mathura temple while clouds of pink and purple smoke erupted in the streets. “Holi! Modi! Modi! Holi!” a pack of guys, brawling over bags of colors, started chanting on the steps nearby. Many maintain that Modi shares a political playbook with Donald Trump, a self-professed “big fan of Hindu.” After Trump’s November win, the writer Pankaj Mishra teased out a long comparison between the two demagogues. Both emphasize manufacturing jobs and trickle-down economics. They also ply revamped visions of their respective countries, each with values rooted in distant, quite possibly make-believe pasts.