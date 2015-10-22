It’s a cliche of political scandals that “the coverup is worse than the crime”: Attempts to conceal misconduct, because they’re easier to prove and provide otherwise elusive evidence of a guilty mind, often end up being more politically damaging than the underlying misconduct would have been. In the case of the latest Wikileaks document dump, the first in a planned series from a cache the site has dubbed “Vault 7,” we have an apparent reversal of the formula: The un-coverup—the fact of the leak itself—is probably more significant than the substance of what has thus far been revealed. There are, of course, some points of real interest in the archive of documents, mostly concerning an array of hacking tools and software exploits developed or used by the Central Intelligence Agency’s Engineering Development Group—and it’s likely more will emerge as reporters and analysts churn through more than 8,000 files and documents. We’ve confirmed that the CIA has hung onto and exploited at least a handful of undisclosed “zero day” vulnerabilities in widely-used software platforms, including Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android, the operating systems on which nearly all modern smartphones run.

What is genuinely embarrassing for the intelligence community, however, is the fact of the leak itself—a leak encompassing not only thousands of pages of documentation but, according to Wikileaks, the actual source code of the hacking tools those documents describe. While Wikileaks has not yet published that source code, they claim that the contents of Vault 7 have been circulating “among former U.S. government hackers and contractors in an unauthorized manner,” which if true would make it far more likely that other parties—such as foreign intelligence services—had been able to obtain the same information. Worse, this comes just months after the even more disastrous Shadow Brokers leak, which published a suite of exploits purportedly used by the NSA-linked Equation Group to compromise the routers and firewalls relied upon by many of the world’s largest companies to secure their corporate networks. That’s of great significance for the ongoing debate over how intelligence agencies should respond when they discover vulnerabilities in widely-used commercial software or firmware. Do they inform the vendor that they’ve got a security hole that could put their users at risk, or do they keep quiet and make use of the vulnerability to enable their own surveillance? If the latter, how long do they wait until disclosing? In 2014, the White House’s cybersecurity czar attempted to reassure the public that the government’s mechanism for making such decisions—an informal “Vulnerability Equities Process” designed to weigh the intelligence benefit of keeping an exploit against the public’s interest in closing security holes—was strongly biased in favor of disclosure. The number of critical vulnerabilities that we now know have remained undisclosed, sometimes for years, should cast serious doubt on that assertion. But the means by which we know it should strengthen the case for disclosure still further.