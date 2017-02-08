During the Obama administration, I repeatedly criticized the murky program of extrajudicial killings that slayed thousands of people—including hundreds of innocents—in countries including Pakistan, Somalia, and Yemen. On Inauguration Day, Donald Trump inherited control of America’s killing infrastructure. It is unclear how much culpability he bears for a subsequent special-operations raid he approved over dinner with aides, the first to occur during his tenure. There are conflicting reports about whether the Obama administration approved the raid pending a full moon that wouldn’t happen until after Trump took office; deferred the decision to Trump; or affirmatively declined to approve the raid. What’s more, an NBC News report that “the Navy SEAL raid in Yemen last week had a secret objective—the head of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, who survived and is now taunting President Donald Trump in an audio message,” raised the possibility that the Obama administration might have preferred to carry out the mission as a drone strike (having been reluctant, insofar as we know, put “boots on the ground” in Yemen), only to be overruled by a new administration that prefers capturing and interrogating terrorists to killing them, per the longtime Republican critique of U.S. foreign policy.

In any event, the raid was a disaster. Civilians, including multiple children, were killed during a firefight. A Navy SEAL was killed. Three more Americans were wounded. A $75 million U.S. military aircraft had to be destroyed. And the fallout will make it harder for the U.S. to target terrorists in Yemen. It is difficult to imagine better terrorist propaganda than grisly photographs of children that U.S. fighters killed. This is the sort of incident that creates new terrorists, regardless of whether one blames Obama, Trump, the Joint Chiefs, or bad luck. So it’s bizarre that, in spite of it all, the White House insists the mission was a success. Even if the flaws of the operation were not Trump's fault, talking-points used by the Trump administration could hardly put the U.S. in a worse light: Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, denied reports that the purpose of the attack was to capture or kill any specific Qaeda leader. “The raid that was conducted in Yemen was an intelligence-gathering raid,” he said. “That’s what it was. It was highly successful. It achieved the purpose it was going to get, save the loss of life that we suffered and the injuries that occurred.” Why publicly declare that a raid is highly successful when the benefits are “intelligence” and the costs are multiple dead kids, multiple wounded Americans, a dead Navy SEAL, and perhaps $100 million in total costs? If that’s what Trump and his advisors regard as a moral, highly successful use lives and scarce counterterrorism resources, it is monstrous. If they’re covering up that the real purpose of the raid was to kill a senior terrorist who surrounded himself with human shields, they could surely do so in a way that doesn’t make the U.S. seem monstrous, with Yemenis concluding we value a few laptops more than the lives of their children.