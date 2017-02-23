My Trip to the DMZ

Christoph Niemann | The New York Times Magazine

“The 60-minute bus ride felt a bit like a school trip. A stern guide lectured us about the Korean War: How the conflict came to an end in 1953 with an armistice establishing a permanent border called the Military Demarcation Line (M.D.L.), from which both armies retreated two kilometers, creating the DMZ. It is largely uninhabited, save for two settlements: Daeseong-dong (or ‘Freedom Village’) is on the southern side. Many of its residents work as rice farmers, and the tour guide claimed that their crop is considered a delicacy in Korea, because the DMZ is such a pristine environment. It is an accidental nature preserve, home to a wide range of rare plants and animals—even tigers, supposedly. On the North Korean side, there is Gijeong-dong, or ‘Peace Village.’ To the South, it is known as Propaganda Village. Though there are buildings, we’re told nobody actually lives in them. The tour guide said that every day, a few people visit to fire up gigantic speakers, directed toward the South, piping in invitations to defect to the North. The two sides feud constantly through the villages; in the 1980s, when the South erected a roughly 300-foot flagpole, the North responded by building one about 200 feet taller.”

* * * The Russian Military Is Building a Mini-Reichstag at its Amusement Park so That Kids Have ‘a Real Building to Storm’

Andrew Roth | The Washington Post

“Why will Russian children be storming a replica of the building that houses the current German parliament? The capture of the building is one of the best-remembered episodes of World War II here, a symbolic prize during the 1945 Battle of Berlin that marked the defeat of Nazi Germany, just a few years after the Soviet Union seemed on the brink of collapse. Historians have noted the whitewashing of atrocities that took place during the Soviet advance into Germany. But in Russia, the memory of the war is sacrosanct, and Victory Day is marked by massive military parades and a new march called the Immortal Regiment, where Russians carry portraits of relatives who fought and died in the war. Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in both.” * * * Europe’s Child-Refugee Crisis

Lauren Collins | The New Yorker

“Among the 1.3 million people who sought asylum in Europe in 2015 were nearly a hundred thousand unaccompanied children. Most were from Afghanistan and Syria. Thirteen per cent were younger than fourteen years old. The data for 2016 are incomplete, but the situation is comparable. Experts estimate that for every child who claims asylum one enters Europe without seeking legal protection. (The number of unaccompanied minors attempting to enter the United States, most of them from Central America, has also increased dramatically in recent years. President Trump’s executive order on immigration, in addition to barring refugees, targets asylum seekers, many of whom are unaccompanied children.) At an age at which most kids need supervision to complete their homework, these children cross continents alone.”