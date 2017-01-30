When Does a Cyberattack Mean War? Experts Say There’s No Clear Line

Byard Duncan | Reveal

"In 1996, the U.S. and Russia began meeting in secret to establish a set of common protocols for their respective operations in cyberspace. Since then, they've managed to agree, via the United Nations, that international law applies in the digital realm – and that countries must take responsibility for the actions of hackers operating within their borders. As recently as 2015, the two parties also agreed that no state should use digital tools to target each other's critical infrastructure during peacetime. But the common ground essentially ends there. While Russia historically has pushed for treaties that limit the use of digital weapons, the U.S. for years has claimed that cooperation among international police is a better technique for regulating cyberspace."

How France's Nationalist Party Is Winning Gay Support

J. Lester Feder and Pierre Buet | Buzzfeed

“This strategy hasn’t been easy for Le Pen to pull off, however. If she pushes too hard, she risks a revolt from a strong social conservative faction within her party’s traditional base. So she mentions LGBT people rarely and formally supports repeal of the 2013 marriage equality law. But she has welcomed a number of gay men—and all of them are men—into her inner circle, including her chief lieutenant, National Front Vice President Florian Philippot. The National Front now has more high-ranking gay figures than any major party in France, including the Socialists, the center-left party that passed a marriage equality law in 2013.”

Gang Rape of Two Teens Leads to an Unusual Step—A Trial

Maanvi Singh | NPR

"Traditionally, many Somali communities settle rape cases though a system of justice called heer. Clan elders would generally arbitrate such cases. As a settlement, the perpetrators often compensated the victim's family with camels or other livestock. The government is still figuring out how to implement its new Sexual Offenses Act, says Puntland's minister of women and family affairs Anisa Mumin, who recently visited the victims' families. She says both law enforcement officers as well as judges must be trained to handle sexual violence cases with sensitivity. And the government hasn't even begun setting up forensic labs to collect and analyze DNA evidence in rape cases."

When Informants Are No Longer Useful, the FBI Can Help Deport Them

Trevor Aaronson | The Intercept

“But the FBI had a problem: It needed a recruiting strategy for Muslims. While agents could, and did, use criminal offenses by Muslims as leverage, as they had done against the Mafiosi, the bureau chose to widen its net in Muslim communities by looking past those with known links to criminal enterprises to individuals who simply wanted to remain in the United States. Many of these people have been targeted not because of anything they have done, but merely because the bureau sees them as potential sources of intelligence on other members of their communities.