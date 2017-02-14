Amid the turmoil that followed the resignation of Michael Flynn, one of the members of the “Gang of Eight”—the top congressional leaders on intelligence matters—issued a sharp rebuttal to the American president. Donald Trump had tweeted that the “real story” behind the fall of his national-security adviser was the “illegal leaks” coming from the U.S. government, not Flynn’s changing accounts of whether he discussed U.S. sanctions with the Russian ambassador in late December. “No, @realDonaldTrump, the real story is your policy of appeasement towards Putin,” Adam Schiff, the leading Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, wrote on Twitter. “And we intend to find out why.” Late Tuesday, I reached Schiff to ask him what exactly he planned to find out—what his unanswered questions are, how he hopes to broaden ongoing congressional investigations into the Trump campaign’s contacts with the Russian government, and why the probes matter in the first place. Below is an edited and condensed transcript of our conversation.

Uri Friedman: You’ve called for additional [congressional] investigations. What are the questions, at this juncture, you feel are still unanswered that we need answered? Related Story Trump's Russia Reset Will Survive Flynn's Ouster Adam Schiff: There are two broad categories of questions. The first is: What kind of contacts did Flynn and/or other members of the Trump campaign have with the Russians during the course of Russia’s interference in our election? That’s very much within the scope of our investigation in the House Intelligence Committee. Those allegations, I think, are the most serious. The next set of allegations concern Flynn’s contacts with the Russian ambassador in December, where they discussed the sanctions that had just been levied by the Obama administration for the Russians’ interference on Trump’s behalf in the campaign. And there we need to know exactly what they discussed, whether there were multiple conversations, whether there were also text communications as Sean Spicer has said, and whether those discussions were authorized by the president or others in the White House. And [we need to know] when administration officials became witting of the lie that Mike Flynn told and that the vice president then propagated to the American people. Friedman: David Ignatius [of The Washington Post] quoted you in an article as saying that you also wanted to know whether any of these communications were encrypted. Is that still a concern of yours?

Schiff: I’d like to know any medium that General Flynn used to communicate with the Russians. We know there were voice communications. We know there were text communications. And I’d be interested to know just how those communications took place. That’s something [I am] requesting of the FBI as a member of the Gang of Eight and I would hope that we would have the opportunity to review any transcripts of those conversations or communications. Friedman: To what extent have you, as a member of the Gang of Eight, been briefed on the content of these conversations? Schiff: We have not been briefed yet. I was just in the process yesterday of requesting any tapes or transcripts be provided to the Gang of Eight. Friedman: The House Intelligence Committee has an ongoing investigation [into any connections between Russia and the Trump campaign]. What more do you want to see that would satisfy you? “We’re being undermined by our own administration.” Schiff: First of all I want to make sure that the scope of our investigation is broad enough to include the events that led up to Flynn’s resignation. Plainly we have the charter to look at any of those contacts during the campaign, but it would be a natural extension to look at Flynn’s contacts after the campaign that resulted in his removal. [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell said today that he thinks that ought to be the subject of the Senate Intelligence investigation. I’d like to see us get the same commitment from [House Speaker Paul Ryan]. And I was concerned when the speaker refused to make that commitment today. If the speaker isn’t willing to do the investigation that’s necessary here, he should allow us to form an independent commission and he ought to get out of the way. Friedman: What can you do as the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee to pressure the Republicans to take on that extra investigation? [The Republican lawmakers] Devin Nunes and Jason Chaffetz indicated today that there’s not a lot of interest on the Republican side for this stepped-up investigation.

Schiff: I think that [position is] going to be very difficult for the speaker to maintain and ultimately it’s the speaker’s decision what he will allow his committees to investigate. If Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans think that this is an appropriate source of investigation, how does the speaker explain why he won’t let the House look into it? Friedman: What questions do you have specifically regarding the president himself? What more do you want to know when it comes to contacts between his team and the Russian government? Schiff: The first is whether any of the president’s team collaborated or colluded at all with Russia during the campaign—during Russian illegal activities in the United States. That, I think, is a very serious allegation that needs to be investigated. But I also want to know if Flynn’s conversation with the Russian ambassador about sanctions was something that the president asked him to do—was something the president was aware of, and was being done at the direction of the president, or any of the president’s staff, [Steve] Bannon or anyone. Or whether the national-security adviser was acting as a free agent, which seems implausible and unlikely, so that’s another set of questions that I think need to be answered. Friedman: Sean Spicer in his press conference today said [the Trump administration] determined that [Flynn] did not do anything illegal. This was an issue of [lost] trust. And there’s been a lot of talk among legal experts about how this is not a violation of the Logan Act, which has been defunct for 200 years. So even if there was [direction] from some members of the administration [for Flynn to] bring up sanctions [with the Russian ambassador], why is that such a problem?