“Lie” is the watchword of the early days of President Donald Trump’s administration. But not all lies are bad. In fact, the normal ebb and flow of international politics relies on a few agreed-upon falsehoods. Here are some of the useful fictions that make the world go ‘round. 5. Turkey’s EU accession process. Turkey has been in formal negotiations to join the European Union since 2005, with informal discussions going back much further. Those talks are going nowhere fast. The two sides need to conclude 35 negotiating chapters, but, 12 years in, only one has been closed. The European Parliament took a non-binding vote last year to freeze talks, and Austria has openly questioned the process. No one in the EU seems particularly keen to expand the union’s neighbors to include Syria and Iraq. Still, both the EU and Turkey find the idea of the negotiations useful. As EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini put it bluntly, were the membership talks to formally end, “Europe would lose an important channel for dialogue and leverage with Turkey.” Ankara, for its part, wants greater economic integration with the EU of some kind or another. It probably doesn't hurt that the slow-moving EU process also gives Turkish officials avenue to berate the EU for failing to take its interests seriously. There are certainly parties on both sides that want the relationship to be consummated. But how many couples who have been engaged for a dozen years actually go on to be married?

4. New Zealand's nuclear-free zone. Late last year, the USS Sampson became the first American warship to visit New Zealand in more than 30 years, ending a long-running dispute over America's intentional ambiguity regarding its nuclear arsenal. The U.S. will not confirm or deny which of its ships have nuclear capabilities, and New Zealand law bans ships that are nuclear-powered or carry nuclear arms. Many American warships are neither, of course, but New Zealand politicians long interpreted the blanket U.S. policy to mean that any ship could be nuclear, and thus all were barred. Now, with the overall relationship warming, New Zealand has chosen to end the dispute by essentially continuing the fiction. The U.S. still does not divulge whether any particular ship carries nuclear weapons, but New Zealand's prime minister has agreed to allow in ships that are obviously nuclear-free, without forcing the U.S. to admit it. Or, to only slightly paraphrase him, they agreed to disagree. 3. Greece's debt. Greece is nearing another debt crisis. After three bailouts in the wake of the global financial crisis, the country's creditors are once again debating how to head off a possible default that would arrive this summer when various debts come due. At this point, though, no one seriously expects Athens to ever pay its debts in full. The International Monetary Fund has been vocal that Greece needs debt relief. Even the most stringent of pro-austerity voices, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble, has acknowledged that Greece's debt is unsustainable, though he argues euro membership prohibits giving Greece debt relief. The trick is balancing incentives—making sure the Greek government pays a fair share and continues to enact economic reforms, while ensuring other countries aren't encouraged to take on unsustainable debt. That's no easy thing, so negotiations will continue. They will not, however, end with a euro-member Greece paying all of its debt. But focusing on helping the Greeks fix their debt lets the European Union keep kicking the can down the road without fixing any of the structural problems that led to repeated crises in the first place.