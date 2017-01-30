Less than two weeks into the Trump presidency, Barack Obama took a break from vacationing to object to Trump’s executive order on immigration. We seem to be headed for a much more conflictual relationship between past and present presidents than the U.S. is used to. But, barred from seeking the presidency again, Obama does not pose a serious threat to Trump, who will be much more worried about disunity within his own party. In other parts of the world, however, former leaders carry much more sway, having found ways to insert themselves back into the system in new ways. Here are several ex-leaders who have managed to exercise power over their state’s current leadership.

5. Alvaro Uribe. Colombian politics have become defined by a rift between two former allies turned rivals: current President Juan Manuel Santos and Uribe, Santos’s immediate predecessor as president. The two disagree sharply about how to manage Colombia’s long-running conflict with the FARC and other violent groups, with Uribe strongly opposed to the reconciliation embodied in the peace deal Santos negotiated with the FARC. Colombia’s decision to reject the peace plan in a referendum last year—Santos went on to conclude a modified deal—gave Uribe a significant boost. He is personally barred from seeking office again by term limits, but he holds a seat in the Senate and has launched a new party, which will pose a challenge to Santos’s allies in elections in 2018.

4. Mahathir Mohamad. At 91, and with more than two decades as prime minister under his belt, one could forgive Malaysia's former leader for enjoying a quiet retirement. Instead, last year, he quit the party he led for decades to launch a campaign against the current prime minister, Najib Razak. Mahathir’s complaint centers on a corruption scandal involving 1MDB, a sovereign wealth fund, and the allegations that Najib has inappropriately enriched himself. Najib’s alliance-building and careful control of the levers of democracy—voting districts are reportedly heavily gerrymandered—are likely to keep him in power in upcoming elections. But in Mahathir he has found a tough adversary.

3. Matteo Renzi. Italians cannot swing a dead cat without hitting a former prime minister. The latest laureate of that illustrious award, “most recent former prime minister of Italy,” is Renzi, who stepped down late last year after losing a referendum on the country's election laws. But while he may no longer be the country’s official leader, he retains control of his party and is hoping to lead it back to victory. (An electoral win would be his first, ironically; Renzi became prime minister after the previous one resigned.) But the path back to power requires navigating between yet another former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, who is reportedly scheming a return to power, and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, who would prefer to throw all the bums out. One way or the other, Renzi may not keep his laurels for long. He either becomes prime minister again, or someone else shuffles into the top slot.