As the first son of Kim Jong-il, the late leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kim Jong-nam always posed a threat to Kim Jong-un, his half brother and North Korea's current leader. Before falling out of favor with his father and going into exile soon after, paving the way for Kim Jong-un's ascent, Kim Jong-nam was the heir apparent. With the execution in 2013 of Jang Sung-tak, the second in command and the eldest son's staunchest supporter, Kim Jong-nam was unprotected, with little hope of ever returning home. On February 13, Kim Jong-nam was murdered in Kuala Lumpur airport by two hired killers. The fascination surrounding the killing has centered on its sensational circumstances: that one of the killers smeared a poisonous toxin, reportedly VX gas, across Kim's face; that one of them wore a T-shirt with the acronym "LOL" printed across the front; that the other reportedly mistook the hit for a comedy stunt. Malaysian police have detained five people allegedly connected to the killing, and remain on the hunt for others—including several North Koreans—linked to it. If Kim Jong-un ordered the hit, a theory the South Koreans have endorsed, it will have proven a senseless, brutal, desperate act, but not an uncommon one for the 33-year-old Great Leader. After taking over from his father in 2011, Kim Jong-un systematically removed many of the country's top officials, including the 67-year-old Jang, an uncle by marriage, who was executed for alleged treason. Sanctioning such a killing was certainly sacrilegious, particularly in light of the 5,000-year-old Korean tradition's Confucian reverence for family. But in the dictatorship of North Korea, built around the absolute power of the Great Leader, Jang's killing wasn't all that surprising. The killing of Kim Jong-nam, however, is different. Unlike Jang, Kim Jong-nam had royal blood coursing through his veins, given his direct line of descent from North Korea's founding leader Kim Il-sung.

The foundation of North Korea is largely built on a tradition of ethno-centric nationalism, whose origins date back to the Confucian Korean monarchy as well as to Japan’s colonization of Korea from 1910 to 1945. The purity of bloodline dictates who will rise and who will fall. In 2011, when I lived in North Korea undercover to teach the sons of the elite, most of my students came from the top of the sungbun caste system, which ranks North Koreans according to family history and loyalty to the government. The lower classes are designated for those with family roots in South Korea or Japan, both archenemies of North Korea. In many ways, the sungbun system exists to sanctify the Great Leader as a sort of God-parent, embodying monarchy while yielding legitimacy to the cult of pure blood. Indeed, North Korea’s founding mythology is inseparable from that of the Great Leader. In most descriptions of Kim Jong-un in official North Korean communications, the phrase, “Baekdu hyultong,” or Baekdu bloodline, appears. This is a reference to Mount Baekdu, the tallest mountain on the Korean peninsula, a potent symbol of Korean nationalism, and a spiritual home for Koreans on both side of the 38th parallel. From an early age, North Koreans are taught that Kim Il-sung, the grandfather of Kim Jong-un, commanded anti-Japanese guerrillas from a secret camp in Mount Baekdu during the Korean War. They are also taught that Kim Jong-il, the previous Great Leader, was born there (in reality, he was born in Russia) after receiving its holy energy.