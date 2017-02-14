One of the many monumental aspects of Wednesday’s summit between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, D.C., is that, for the first time in about a decade, accounts of a meeting between an American president and an Israeli prime minister aren’t likely to be characterized as “frosty,” “tense,” or “chilly.” The two Ivy League-educated, thrice-married heads of state are generally thought to be ideological kin and personally friendly, with Netanyahu’s standing with Trump already anchored in part by his relationship with the family of Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser. This budding bromance notwithstanding, Netanyahu may soon find himself longing for Trump’s predecessor, assuming he doesn’t already. The Obama administration, despite some rhetorical acts of perceived hostility, not only offered record pledges of U.S. military aid to Israel, but also served as an exceedingly useful political foil for Netanyahu. Bibi, as the leader of the most right-leaning government in Israeli history, had been able to use the admonishments of his more moderate counterparts in Washington to frustrate his domestic rivals. He’s also used them to constrain the maximalist ambitions of members of his coalition. Many of them want to see settlements in the West Bank expand or become annexed, as well as the end of the two-state prerogative that Netanyahu grudgingly adopted back in 2009 as a means to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump’s unexpected win in November has not only loosed the forces on Bibi’s right, but set up an expectation that the fantasies of the Israeli right will finally be realized. “Trump’s victory is an opportunity for Israel to immediately retract the notion of a Palestinian state in the center of the country, which would hurt our security and just cause,” Naftali Bennett, the Israeli education minister, head of the pro-settlement Jewish Home party, and Bibi’s most formidable political challenger, said in the hours after the American election. “This is the position of the president-elect, as written in his platform, and it should be our policy, plain and simple.” Imagine the glee of Bennett and his many ilk when, after the campaign ended, Trump doubled down on his promise to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, appointed his pro-settlement real-estate lawyer as the American ambassador to Israel, and initially said next-to-nothing when the Israeli government approved thousands of housing units in West Bank settlements in the days following Trump’s inauguration and suggested that it might build the first new settlement since the 1990s. Ahead of his confab with Netanyahu, Trump finally started to walk back some of his earlier statements. Late last week, Trump told Israel Hayom, the Israeli daily owned by Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson, that settlements are not a “good thing for peace.” On Monday, it was reported that the president had changed his mind after initially planning to move the U.S. embassy “at 12:01 on January 20th.” It’s unclear if the move will go forward.