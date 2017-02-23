Had the Allies landed on the Western coast of Denmark on D-Day, the Nazis would have been ready. The German forces had built up the defensive Atlantic Wall, which stretched along the European coast from the top of Norway to south of France, to protect against an invasion launched from Britain. With Denmark offering a short route to Berlin, an invasion there seemed likely, and the Axis power prepared by planting between one and two million landmines along the Nazi-occupied nation’s shores.

Invaded by German forces in April 1940, Denmark was spared harsh treatment during most of its occupation. For the first few years, the Danish government chose to negotiate and cooperate with its German occupiers to avoid further aggression and hardship, and Danish government opposition only began in earnest in 1943 once Germany cracked down on civil unrest and made moves to deport Denmark’s Jews. When the war ended in 1945, those millions of deadly, undetonated mines remained, along with the question of who would clear them—and how.

British forces offered Denmark German prisoners of war to complete the task. Land of Mine (Under Sandet), a Danish film nominated for best foreign film at the Oscars, follows a Danish sergeant who commands a troop of former German soldiers as they clear mines from the Skallingen Peninsula. While the film itself is a fictionalized account, it portrays a very real, and difficult, part of the nation’s history: In forcing over 2,000 former German soldiers to clear the mines, Denmark may have violated the Geneva Convention of 1929, which states in Article 32 that “it is forbidden to employ prisoners of war on unhealthy or dangerous work.”

In the film, the former soldiers crawl on their stomachs across the beach with metal rods in hand. They gently prod the sand, at an angle, to locate landmines without risking a direct impact. When they happen upon one, they must carefully unearth it from the sand and extract the detonator. The prisoners depicted by director Martin Zandvliet are not well-trained, well-fed, or well-taken care of, and their hunger makes for shaky hands, their illness for delirium. These prisoners, as the film emphasizes, were not hardened Nazis. In reality, the majority of the POWs made to do this labor were teenage boys or elderly men, who were part of the Volkssturm, the national militia conscripted in the last years of the war to mount an all-out defense against the Allied invasion.