Donald Trump has vowed to put “America first,” but who comes second, and third, and 193rd? Barack Obama may have been more willing than his predecessors to “question why America’s enemies are its enemies, or why some of its friends are its friends,” as Jeffrey Goldberg once wrote in The Atlantic, but Trump has thrown U.S. allies and adversaries into a state of flux unseen in decades. We now live in a world where European Union officials talk of the grave threat posed by the American president, who in turn doggedly defends the leader of Russia. It’s a world in which well-established diplomatic relationships can fray at the speed of a tweet. Below is a rough ranking of where key countries seem to stand with The Donald at the moment. I repeat: at the moment. FRIEND Israel: Israel is a longtime U.S. ally, but Barack Obama had a famously troubled relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Now Trump is aiming to restore close relations with the current Israeli government, embracing Netanyahu’s dark view of Iran and exploring whether to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem over the objections of Palestinians. Trump also denounced Obama for publicly opposing Israeli settlements in land that could be used for a future Palestinian state. The new U.S. administration has gently criticized Israel for accelerating settlement construction since Trump assumed the presidency, but it has also “not taken an official position on settlement activity”—a break with past American administrations. Related Story Trump's Refusal to Condemn Putin as a 'Killer' Russia: Since the Cold War, every American president has initially tried to befriend Russia, only for the relationship to sour. That was especially true for Barack Obama, who pursued a “reset” with the Russians before eventually sanctioning them over their annexation of Crimea and interference in the U.S. presidential race. Trump, however, appears to really, really, really want to be friends with Russia, for reasons that still aren’t entirely clear. He admires Vladimir Putin as a “strong” leader and wants to partner with Russia to defeat ISIS. And he has consistently taken positions that are favorable to Russia, questioning the value of NATO, refusing to accept that Russian hackers meddled in the 2016 election (to his benefit), and suggesting that he may ease sanctions against the Kremlin. Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations has condemned Russia for seizing Crimea and not halting violence by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. But critically, Trump himself hasn’t. Instead, he recently professed “respect” for Putin and shrugged off the allegation that the Russian president is a “killer.” The United States has “got a lot of killers,” Trump said. “Our country’s so innocent?” United Kingdom: The “Special Relationship” remains pretty special. British Prime Minister Theresa May was the first foreign leader to visit the new American president in Washington, and Trump has applauded Britain for voting to leave the European Union. He views the anti-EU movement there as a populist campaign to restore national sovereignty, like his in the United States (you may have heard that he likes being called “Mr. Brexit”). But Trump’s travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries is widely unpopular in Britain—to the extent that the speaker of the House of Commons has come out against Trump addressing Parliament during a future state visit to the United Kingdom, owing to the British people’s opposition to “racism” and support for “equality before the law and an independent judiciary.”

FRENEMY Related Story America Is Already Paying for the Wall With Mexico Mexico: Since the very first day of his presidential campaign, Trump has characterized Mexico as “not our friend”—a crafty country that’s stealing American jobs, clobbering the United States on trade, and sending drugs and illegal immigrants across the U.S. border. He’s promised to renegotiate NAFTA—the centerpiece of the U.S.-Mexico alliance—and made building a wall between the two friendly neighbors the most prominent part of his policy agenda. His insistence that Mexico will somehow “pay” for a border wall it doesn’t want led Mexico’s president to abruptly cancel a planned visit to the United States. The good news: The Trump administration claims the president was only kidding when he said he might send U.S. troops into Mexico to stop drug trafficking and illegal immigration China: China’s rapid rise as a superpower has made it a rival of the United States for years now. But in his efforts to change Chinese trade practices, halt China’s military buildup in the South China Sea, and enlist China’s help in countering North Korea’s nuclear program, Trump has taken more drastic steps than past U.S. leaders. He has threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese goods, which could spark a trade war between the world’s two largest economies, and broken protocol by speaking with the leader of Taiwan, which the Chinese government considers part of China. So far, Chinese diplomats have responded to Trump with restraint. But the Chinese military has been less subtle, conducting missile tests and military drills in the first weeks of Trump’s presidency.