A fun new feature of 2017 is that Twitter is getting a lot more dangerous. With Donald Trump leading the charge, individuals who control actual armies have started shooting from the hip on social media. We are yet to see a real war come out of a Twitter war, but at the rate we’re going, it won’t be long. Here are five instances in which politicians ratcheted up global tensions in 140 characters or less.

5. Iran menaces Obama. In 2015, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, tweeted an image of a man resembling Barack Obama holding a gun to his head: “We welcome no war, nor do we initiate any war, but...” The threat falls into the category of calculated menace: aggressive, to be sure, but given the intense focus by all sides on the state of U.S.-Iran relations, it would be hard for words to spill over into large-scale actions. At least, it’s been hard under the Obama administration. 2017 may be different.

4. Greece snaps at Turkey. In the midst of a diplomatic uproar after Turkey shot down a Russian plane flying missions in Syria, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras—or someone with access to his Twitter account—decided to escalate matters further. In a series of soon-deleted tweets, Tspiras alluded to shooting down Turkish planes that violated Greek airspace: “Fortunately our pilots are not as mercurial as yours.” The Turkish leader, apparently having enough on his hands with the Russians, all but rolled his eyes and urged a focus on the positive agenda. The path from tweet to war is a long one in this case, but when your neighbor is actively shooting down airplanes, it might be wise not to stick up your hand and say, “Me, too!”

3. Turkey-Iraq erupts. Tensions spiked last fall when Baghdad started to vigorously protest the presence of uninvited Turkish troops in northern Iraq. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in characteristically undiplomatic style, chose to respond by insulting Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, insisting that the Iraqi is “not on my level.” Abadi responded on Twitter: “we sure are not your equal, because we liberate our land with men not via Skype.” That low blow referred to the video call Erdogan made at the height of last summer’s coup attempt against him, when he was trying to rally his supporters. Compared to U.S.-Iran relations, the danger is more real here, as Turkey-Iraq tensions could more easily escalate. Though the dispute remains unresolved, the two have opted to take their arguments offline and have since spoken by phone.