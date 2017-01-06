Nomads No More: Why Mongolian Herders Are Moving to the City

Patrick Kingsley | The Guardian

“Look down on Ulaanbaatar from the hills at its edge, and you will see a central hotchpotch of new skyscrapers and crumbling Soviet tower blocks surrounded by an unplanned periphery of white yurts, or, as they are known in Mongolia, gers. Thousands and thousands of gers. These are the homes of around 600,000 former herders who—like Altansukh—have migrated to the Mongolian capital in the past three decades. The scale of the migration is extraordinary: Around 20% of the country’s people have moved to Ulaanbaatar, doubling the city’s population and significantly increasing its physical footprint.” * * * How the Soviets in 1960 Imagined 2017: Interstellar Travel, Underground Cities, and Socialism Everywhere

David Filipov | The Washington Post

“The 45-pane filmstrip evokes a poignant note about the meaning of 2017 as Russia prepares to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution. President Vladimir Putin, who has overtly stated his aversion to revolution, has been trying to come up with a way to celebrate the one that defined modern Russia. It's a far cry from what Soviet leaders thought this year would be.

Back in the U.S.S.R., the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution was going to be a great time, a moment to savor all the achievements of socialism. And if you go by the imaginations of V. Strukova and V. Shevchenko, the authors of ‘In the Year 2017,’ these achievements were awesome.” * * * Cyberwar for Sale

Mattathias Schwartz | The New York Times Magazine

“The White House, C.I.A. and F.B.I. have all claimed that, based on classified evidence, they can trace the hacks of Podesta’s email account (and other hacks of people close to the Clinton campaign) back to the Russian government. But with the rise of private firms like Hacking Team, penetrating the email accounts of political opponents does not require the kind of money and expertise available to major powers. A subscription-based website called Insider Surveillance lists more than a dozen companies selling so-called ethical malware, including Milan-based Hacking Team, the German firms FinFisher and Trovicor and the Israeli company Nice. Compared with conventional arms, surveillance software is subject to few trade controls; a recent attempt by the United States to regulate it under a 41-country pact called the Wassenaar Arrangement failed. ‘The technology is morally neutral,’ says Joel Brenner, a former inspector general of the National Security Agency. ‘The same program that you use to monitor your babysitter might be used by Bashar Assad or Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to keep track of whomever they don’t like.’”