No One Knows What ‘Race Neutral’ Admissions Looks Like

Later this month, the Court is set to decide a pair of cases in which the plaintiffs, members of a group called Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), allege that Harvard’s and the University of North Carolina’s “race conscious” admissions amount to racial discrimination in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act and the Fourteenth Amendment’s equal-protection clause. If, as expected, the Court sides with SFFA to overrule its 2003 opinion Grutter v. Bollinger and hold that universities are obliged to conduct “race neutral” admissions, what, exactly, will this new interpretation of the law demand?

Both the briefs and the October oral arguments featured extensive discussion of race-conscious versus race-neutral admissions. SFFA claims that the law requires universities to attempt, if not exhaust, race-neutral admissions practices in pursuit of racial diversity before engaging race-conscious policies, and that it may be categorically impermissible to engage in race-conscious admissions at all. But even some Supreme Court justices seemed to recognize that it is not clear what race-neutral or race-conscious means. When, in SFFA’s or the justices’ view, do practices cross the line from being race neutral into being unconstitutionally race conscious?

Drew Gilpin Faust: The blindness of ‘color-blindness’

This soon won’t be an abstract question. University administrators will need to establish new admissions practices in light of the Court’s decision. Unless the Court explains what it takes for a practice to count as race neutral, those administrators are going to have to figure it out for themselves. The answer to this question could have repercussions beyond higher education as well, in fields such as municipal contracting and policing. The problem is, conservative advocates for this race-neutral concept have been loath to explain what they mean by this term, much less why, in their view, it treats people as equals in the way the Civil Rights Act and the equal-protection clause intended.

Perhaps the answer seems simple: Race neutral in the context of the equal-protection clause ought to simply mean that people are treated as equals irrespective of race in university admissions. But this is a hollow formalism with no clear application. This is because race in our society is not a category of difference in mere physical traits, such as skin color or phenotypic features. Rather, it is a category of difference at least with respect to some set of opportunities, social meanings, family histories, life experiences, personal identities, and so on.

SFFA and the conservative justices accept this. That is why they maintain that the Constitution demands a heightened level of justification when a practice is based on race than when, for example, it is based on shoe size—a distinction based on equal-protection doctrine, which requires “strict scrutiny” for certain “suspect classifications” but not all differences, major or minor, among people. Once one accepts that race makes people differently situated at least with respect to some things in our society, many forms of similar treatment can simultaneously be described as dissimilar treatment. The question becomes: Which form of similar treatment is demanded given the inequalities and differences that define the category of race in our society? Answering this question requires committing to a view about what kind of equality you think laws like the Civil Rights Act and the Fourteenth Amendment’s equal-protection clause are meant to achieve.

An analogy might illustrate the point. Imagine you are asked to defend whether a certain tax system treats people equally on the basis of income, given that we live in a society where some people are high earners and others low. Any proposed tax system (head tax, flat tax, progressive income tax, consumption tax, wealth tax) will treat people at once similarly in some respects and dissimilarly in others precisely because people have different income levels. If you defend a head tax, you must explain why treating people the same one way (for example, identical absolute dollar tax is paid by each person) counts as treating them equally in the right way in this domain, given that you will necessarily be treating them differently in another way (for example, different proportions of their income are paid). Explaining why your proposal is right will require you to defend a substantive theory of what a tax system in a democracy ought to achieve. But appeals to income neutrality or treating people the same on the basis of income just restate the question.

The same goes for race neutrality. Let me be clear that, in my opinion, answering which practices treat people as equals on the basis of race in admissions is a hard question. First, answering it requires specifying what this social category we call race is in our country, and how it differently affects the life chances and social relations people navigate. Second, it requires defending a substantive vision of what opportunities people are owed in light of race, not abstracted from it. This is the analysis that anyone—conservatives, liberals, SFFA, Harvard, or UNC—–must answer if they are to explain why specific actions do or do not treat people as equals on the basis of race in accordance with the U.S. Constitution.

SFFA has used the term race neutral in ways that suggest various possible meanings, and we do not know which the Court will take up in its ruling. Each version is more difficult than it might seem at first blush to operationalize. Answering that race neutrality demands “all of the below” is not an option because, as most readers will see, many of these versions are incompatible. Whichever the Court adopts, the justices ought to explain why that version of race neutral treats people as equals in the right way.

Lee C. Bollinger and Geoffrey R. Stone: The end of affirmative action would be a disaster

One possible conception of race neutrality in college admissions is that admissions officers are forbidden from having knowledge of candidates’ stated racial classification, or be blocked from forming beliefs about the racial status of candidates. This definition would require the Court to define what counts as a racial classification and what kinds of mental impressions count as forming beliefs about candidates’ racial affinities. For example, if an applicant writes about how their grandparents’ survival of Kristallnacht shaped their worldview, does that count as expressing a racial affiliation? If an admissions officer hears an applicant talk about how their grandparents’ survival of the Tulsa Black Wall Street Massacre shaped their understanding of the world, has that officer formed a belief about the candidate’s race? Perhaps unsurprisingly, SFFA appears to reject this definition because it would render large swaths of admissions practices, such as interviews or essays about family background, impermissible.

A second conception of race neutrality is that admissions officers would be permitted knowledge or beliefs about racial classifications of particular applicants, but such racial knowledge may not figure among the reasons for an individual admissions decision. SFFA at times endorsed this view, and many of the conservative justices seemed to endorse it too. But this prohibition is not as easy to implement as it sounds. This is because SFFA advanced the view that what is forbidden under the Fourteenth Amendment is just acting on the reason of “race itself” or on “consideration[s] of race and race by itself,” or awarding “racial preferences” because of “checking the right racial box.” However, lawyers for SFFA frequently implied that they believed it was constitutionally permissible to act on race reasons where “race provides a context for [the applicant’s] experience.” And Chief Justice John Roberts and SFFA both suggested that they deemed it constitutionally permissible for universities to consider “experiences [applicants] have had because of their race.”

But how does considering “race and race by itself”—to borrow SFFA’s phrase—differ from considering race as a contextual factor? SFFA suggests that “race and race by itself” means consideration of “skin color,” or other traits that function as indices of membership in racial groups. In contrast, considering race as a contextual factor means considering “race in an experiential way”; exposures, such as an applicant being subject to racial discrimination or possessing a specific “culture, tradition, heritage”; or simply how race has been relevant to the applicant’s background. If that is the distinction the group means to draw, it is hard to find many pure instances of acting on “race and race by itself” that do not, on closer inspection, look like acting on race as context. And that is because admissions officers do not take candidates’ genetic profiles, skin hues, or phenotypic features as such to be the reason they are acting on when they take racial status to add to diversity. Rather, they are taking the fact that the candidates have navigated certain social meanings and positions in a race-stratified society to be the reason they believe that candidates will add diverse perspectives to a college class. Putting aside whether such beliefs are justified, true, or smart, the point is that when admissions officers act on such beliefs, they are acting on the basis of race as context, not “race and race by itself,” according to the distinctions SFFA itself has drawn.

Even if one grants for the purpose of argument that a conceptual distinction can be drawn between the reason of “race and race by itself” versus its “contextual relevance,” it is not clear why SFFA thinks that UNC and Harvard are using race in the first sense but not the second. In fact, economists who filed an amicus brief in support of SFFA argued that statistical evidence (the primary form of evidence submitted by SFFA) cannot distinguish between these two ways of taking account of race. The economists wrote that trying to distinguish “‘pure’ or ‘per se’ racial tips from the use of race as ‘a contextual factor’” was a “distinction [that is] unworkable,” and they went on to say that “amici are not aware of—and Harvard’s expert did not identify—any sound econometric method for distinguishing the use of race as a ‘pure’ versus ‘contextual’ tip.”

A third version of race neutrality tolerates race as a contextual reason, but only if the decision maker adopts the candidate’s expressed interpretation of their racialized experiences. SFFA at times seems to advance this view, stating that it objects to granting “racial preferences based on the box that applicants check, even if they never write about race or explain how it influences their views,” but that it is acceptable to give “credit to a black student who writes an essay about overcoming discrimination and equal credit to an Asian student who writes an essay about overcoming discrimination.”

Putting this directive into action sounds easier than it is. Imagine one applicant says, “I grew up as a white person in rural Wisconsin where nearly everyone else was white, and that shaped my life outlook,” and another says, “I grew up as a Black person in rural Wisconsin where nearly everyone else was white, and that shaped my life outlook.” Are admissions officers constitutionally obliged to treat these applications the same, even if the first is much more common and the second is uncommon? Or consider Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s question about whether admissions officers violate race neutrality when they give weight to expressions of “pride” in their racial heritage. Are admissions officers obliged to give “equal credit” to an applicant who expresses “white pride” and to an applicant who expresses “Black pride”? If admissions officers can accord these expressions different valuation, what conception of race neutrality justifies the different treatment?

A fourth conception of race neutrality is that the predicted effects on racial composition may not figure into the reasons for adopting a particular admissions approach, the weight given to certain credentials, or a method of recruitment. This definition of race neutrality is “neutral” as to which group’s relative composition is anticipated to change or the motivation for seeking such compositional effects. It is violated when the reason is to increase either racial diversity or homogeneity.

Although SFFA advanced this version of race neutrality in various parts of its arguments, this approach is flatly at odds with various admissions practices that both SFFA and some of the conservative justices endorsed. For example, SFFA indicated that it believed that admissions strategies such as “10 percent” programs, where universities accept some top-performing percentile of certain high schools, or increasing preferences for applicants whose families have low levels of intergenerational wealth, were constitutional. Justice Neil Gorsuch suggested that Harvard was obligated to give up admitting “children of large donors,” who might donate “that museum we talked about earlier”; “children of legacies”; and “the squash team” if it wanted to pursue racial diversity, because the school is forbidden (in his view) from pursuing racial diversity in race-conscious ways. But all of these proposals would run afoul of this version of race neutrality because this version holds that doing anything for the reasons of affecting racial composition is prohibited. Therefore, this version would make seeking racial diversity unconstitutional, full stop.

Finally, race neutrality could require that all applicants be treated as “white.” This might seem an unlikely candidate for what race neutral means, but it is one that both SFFA and Harvard advanced at the trial level as an interpretation of some of their statistical simulations of “race-neutral alternatives.” The Duke University economist Peter Arcidiacono, who was hired by SFFA as an expert witness, described in his report this simulation of “no racial/ethnic preferences” as “applicants from all racial/ethnic groups [being] treated as if they were white.” But it is not clear exactly what decisional rule these statistical exercises are trying to simulate. Under this version of race neutrality, are universities supposed to interpret the credentials and stories that applicants share as if we live in a world without racial stratification? If this is the definition of race neutrality, then it means that the Constitution demands that admissions officers imagine away social facts that are true in our world. Or are universities supposed to interpret the credentials and stories that applicants share as if we still live in a world with racial stratification, but every applicant really is white (or Asian, or Hispanic, or Black)? If this is the definition of race neutrality, then it means that the Constitution demands that admissions officers imagine away facts that are true about some applicants in our world. Either way, it would mean that the Constitution requires admissions officers to act on the basis of reasons that are false.

The problem with all of the possible versions of race neutrality advanced by SFFA (and some of the justices) is that they attempt to answer the question about what kinds of reasons can be acted on in admissions given racial inequality without explaining what kind of equality they are trying to advance. Perhaps the plaintiff and justices are avoiding explaining why the form of equality their preferred version of race neutrality advances is the right one, because they are conceptually confused and think that simply demanding formal “equal” treatment answers this substantive question. Or perhaps they are just using rhetoric to obscure their true views regarding what people are owed in light of racial stratification in our society. I do not know the reason. But I do know that if the Court fails to define what it means by race neutrality and to justify why that version is the one demanded by the Civil Rights Act and equal-protection clause, it will do great harm not just to the legitimacy of the law but to its basic coherence.