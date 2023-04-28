AI Is a Waste of Time

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week.

Last week, a TikTok user named Ghostwriter used AI voice-emulating technology to make a song that sounded like a collaboration between the artists Drake and The Weeknd. The result was surprisingly non-awful. The track blew up on social media, generating hundreds of thousands of listens, before several platforms took it down at the request of the Universal Music Group.

Naturally, the AI song triggered a spasm of panicked hermeneutics: What did this strange achievement in synthetic art mean?

Some observers took things in a dystopian direction. It didn’t take much to imagine a near future where fake songs and real songs intermingled, where, for every authentic Taylor Swift track, the internet was replete with hundreds, thousands, even millions of plausible Taylor Swift knockoffs. Inundated by AI, pop culture would descend into a disinformation hellscape.

Alternatively, one could lean into optimism. Ghostwriter (probably) isn’t one of the great musical geniuses of the world, yet here he had produced something catchy. If anonymous internet users can make bangers in their basement using AI, what does that mean for actual hitmakers? Researchers studying the introduction of AI in the game Go have found that the rise of superhuman machines has “improved human decision-making” as the top players have learned to incorporate the novel strategies of AI to become more creative players. Similarly, one could imagine the best songwriters in the world honing their skills with a superhuman co-writer.

But lately I’ve become a little bored by the utopia-dystopia dichotomy of the AI debate. What if writing a song and dubbing in celebrity voices doesn’t clearly point us toward a disinformation hellscape or a heaven of music-writing creativity? What if the ability to send media that make you sound like a celebrity to your friends is, fundamentally, just kind of neat? As the tech writer Ben Thompson has pointed out, artists like Grimes and Drake could stand to make a lot of money if they sold licenses of their AI-generated voices and let their fans share little songs with one another, provided that any money made from the music would be split between the original artist and the user. Sure, you might get some surprise bangers. But mostly, you’d get a lot of teenagers recording high-school gossip in the style and voice of Drake. That’s not dystopian or utopian. That’s just the latest funny way to waste time.

The time-wasting potential of AI has been on my mind recently, in no small part because my wife told me, in less-than-subtle terms: You are wasting too much time on AI. Midjourney, a program that turns written prompts into sumptuous images, has colonized my downtime and—don’t read this part, boss—my work time as well. I have successfully used it to “imagine” daguerreotypes of historical figures playing pickleball. I gave it an image of my living room and asked it to redecorate. I designed a series of beds in the style of Apple, Ferrari, and Picasso. Then I realized I could drop in URLs of online photos of my friends and ask the AI to render them as funny versions of themselves—my wife as a Pixar character, my best friend as a grizzled athlete, my neighbor as a regal centaur. After a week or so imagining alternate careers as a furniture designer or interior decorator, I settled on using Midjourney to make my friends laugh. Midjourney is glorious, yes; among other things, it is a glorious waste of time.

One might make similar observations about ChatGPT. It’s already co-writing code with software programmers, accelerating basic research, and formatting and writing papers, but I’m mostly playing around with it, like an open-ended textual video game. ChatGPT went viral last year, to the surprise of its founders at OpenAI, not only because tens of millions of people got a glimpse of the end of white-collar work but also because it’s an extraordinarily interesting game to test the limits of synthetic conversation. When you see screenshots of ChatGPT’s output on Instagram and Twitter, what you are watching is people wasting time amusingly.

Economists have a tendency to analyze new tech by imagining how it will immediately add to productivity and gross domestic product. What’s harder to model is the way that new technology—especially communications technology—might simultaneously save time and waste time, making us, paradoxically, both more and less productive. I used my laptop to research and write this article, and to procrastinate the writing of this article. The smartphone’s productivity-enhancing potential is obvious, and so is its productivity-destroying potential: The typical 20-something spends roughly seven hours a day on their phone, including more than five hours on social media, watching videos, or gaming.

We overlook the long-range importance of time-wasting technology in several ways. In 1994, the economists Sue Bowden and Avner Offer studied how various 20th-century technologies had spread among households. They concluded that “time using” technologies (for example, TV and radio) diffused faster than “time saving” technologies (vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, washing machines).

The reasons weren’t entirely clear. But Bowden and Offer’s most interesting explanation is that economists and technologists overrate how desperately people want to not be bored. Consumers will go to great lengths to escape the psychic burdens of sensory inactivity. Mid-century buyers got a radio, then a black-and-white TV, then a color TV, then a speaker system, then a VCR, and so on, sending an unmistakable signal to the producers of these machines that they had a nearly infinite demand for “higher doses of arousal per unit of time.”

To see AI as play, or as a distraction, or as a waste of time is not to say that AI will be entirely unproductive or benign. It’s to imagine, rather, that the AI-inflected future contains more texture than mere utopia or dystopia. In Wonderland: How Play Made the Modern World, the science and technology writer Steven Johnson says that “when human beings create and share experiences designed to delight or amaze, they often end up transforming society in more dramatic ways than people focused on more utilitarian concerns.” For example, the song sheets for self-playing pianos were essentially code for automatons. These code sheets helped establish the modern software industry. Rather than see games and work as opposites, we might try to see them as complements. The way we play with AI today might affect the way we work in ways that are impossible to anticipate.

In the utopia-dystopia dichotomy, advanced AI saves the world with scientific breakthroughs and fabulous wealth until the moment it destroys the world. The future goes: gold, gold, gold, death. Well, maybe. But if the past is any indication, the roads to gold and death will be paved with play and pockmarked with distractions. AI will waste a billion hours before it saves a billion hours. Before it kills us all, it will kill a lot of time.