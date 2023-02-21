The 2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A Cheat Sheet

Americans hate—or claim to hate—their politicians, but even by those standards, the early shape of the 2024 presidential race is a little bizarre. More than 20 months out from the election, Americans consistently say they don’t want to see a rematch of Joe Biden and Donald Trump. And yet the most likely outcome today is a rematch of Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

As Biden’s political fortunes have risen since late 2022, Democratic elected officials have slowly come around to the idea that he’s likely to be the nominee again next year, but Democratic voters remain skeptical, as I wrote recently. Still, they’re likely to get Biden, thanks in part to the advantage of incumbency.

On the Republican side, Trump looks weaker than he has at any time since shortly after he entered the 2016 race. His overall favorability is low, but that’s not new—he’s never won the national popular vote, and many of his chosen candidates have lost. More worryingly from the Mar-a-Lago point of view, a good chunk of Republicans now seem ready to move on from Trump, and he hasn’t managed to clear the field of rivals. Nikki Haley, who vowed not to run if he did, changed her mind. Ron DeSantis has not declared but seems sure to, and poses a larger electoral threat. Yet Trump still manages to top primary polls with a plurality of support.

How did we end up in such a situation? What in the structure of contemporary American politics led us to the cusp of a clash of meh? One easy answer is incumbency. Not since fellow Democrat Franklin Pierce in 1852, when Biden was just a wee lad, has a sitting president lost his party’s nomination. (That’s a joke, by the way.) Trump is not in office, but he is a sort of demi-incumbent as the most recent Republican president, a status he has reinforced with his false claims that he actually won in 2020.

Political scientists I asked about this offered a couple of additional, nuanced views. Lee Drutman, a senior fellow in the Political Reform program at New America, told me that the increased ideological unity within each of the two parties might explain the rise of unpopular standard-bearers. For most of U.S. history, the parties were a little more mixed, and a large portion of affiliated voters might still consider voting for a candidate of the other party.

“That kept it so both parties would nominate candidates that were broadly appealing to a larger swath of the country,” he said. Now the real prize is to win the primary, because once you’re the nominee, the party will coalesce around you, no matter what—a point that Trump 2016 and Biden 2020 both proved. “As the parties have polarized and separated, what’s happened is that while the parties remain internally fractious, what unites them more than ever is hatred of the other party.”

Julia Azari, a political-science professor at Marquette University, made a dovetailing point about the primary process, which has changed since the mid-20th century. Once largely under the control of the party organizations, it’s now much more open and small-d democratic—which ironically can produce candidates voters don’t actually love. “I think the free-for-all nature of presidential primaries makes it easier for candidates who can command roughly 40 percent of the primary vote to win the nomination while the rest of the field is fractured,” she wrote in an email. “In a weird way, it would be easier to navigate intra-party divisions if the parties had clearer and more organized factions that could consolidate around candidates with similar views and bargain at the nomination stage to incorporate multiple ideological perspectives.”

Once a candidate emerges from that process, he or she can rely on the party rallying together. As Biden likes to say, “Don’t compare me to the almighty; compare me to the alternative.” And if it comes down to Trump and Biden, lots of voters from both parties will be swallowing hard and doing just that.

This cheat sheet will track who’s in, out, up, and down in the 2024 races. It will be updated as the campaign develops, so check in regularly.

DEMOCRATS

(Joshua Roberts / Getty)

Joe Biden



Who is he?

After decades of trying, Biden is the president of the United States.

Is he running?

Not officially, but in every other respect, yes. Every time he’s been asked, he says he expects to run, and when his longtime aide Ron Klain departed as chief of staff, Klain said he’d be there “when” Biden runs in 2024. An announcement could come soon, now that the State of the Union has passed.

Why does he want to run?

Biden has always wanted to be president and is proud of his work so far; he also seems to believe that he may be the only person who can defeat Donald Trump in a head-to-head matchup.

Who wants him to run?

There’s the catch. Some prominent Democrats support his bid for a second term, but voters have consistently told pollsters they don’t want him to run again.

Can he win the nomination?

If he runs, it’s probably his for the taking. No incumbent president has lost the nomination in the modern era, and Biden has pushed through changes to the Democratic-primary process that make him an even more prohibitive favorite.

What else do we know?

Biden is already the oldest person elected president and to serve as president, so a second term would set more records.

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty)

Kamala Harris



Who is she?

Harris is the vice president of the United States.

Is she running?

No, but if Biden does not, she’s expected to be the favorite.

Why does she want to run?

One problem with her 2020 presidential campaign was the lack of a clear answer to this question. Perhaps running on the Biden-Harris legacy would help fill in the blank.

Who wants her to run?

Some Democrats are excited about the prospect of nominating a woman of color, but generally Harris’s struggles as a candidate and in defining a role for herself (in the admittedly impossible position of VP) have resulted in nervousness about her as a standard-bearer.

Can she win the nomination?

It’s too soon to tell, but she’d start with an advantage if Biden sits this out.

(Matthew Cavanaugh / Getty)

Pete Buttigieg



Who is he?

Mayor Pete is Secretary Pete now, overseeing the Department of Transportation.

Is he running?

No, but he would also be a likely candidate if Biden bows out.

Why does he want to run?

Just as he was four years ago, Buttigieg is a young, ambitious politician with a moderate, technocratic vision of government.

Who wants him to run?

Buttigieg’s fans are passionate, and Biden showed that moderates remain a force in the party.

Can he win the nomination?

Possibly.

(Scott Olson / Getty)

Bernie Sanders



Who is he?

The senator from Vermont is changeless, ageless, ever the same.

Is he running?

No, but if Biden doesn’t, it’s hard to believe he wouldn’t seriously consider another go. A top adviser even says so.

Why does he want to run?

Sanders still wants to tax billionaires, level the economic playing field, and push a left-wing platform.

Who wants him to run?

Sanders continues to have the strong support of a large portion of the Democratic electorate, especially younger voters.

Can he win the nomination?

Two consecutive tries have shown that he’s formidable, but can’t close. Maybe the third time’s the charm?

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty)

Gretchen Whitmer



Who is she?

Whitmer cruised to a second term as governor of Michigan in 2022.

Is she running?

Say it with me: No, but if Biden doesn’t, she might.

Why does she want to run?

It’s a little early to know, but her reelection campaign focused on abortion rights.

Who wants her to run?

Whitmer would check a lot of boxes for Democrats. She’s a fresh face, she’s a woman, and she’s proved she can win in the upper Midwest against a MAGA candidate.

Can she win the nomination?

Perhaps.

(Lucas Jackson / Reuters)

Marianne Williamson



Who is she?

If you don’t know Williamson from her popular writing on spirituality, then you surely remember her somewhat woo-woo Democratic bid in 2020.

Is she running?

Not officially, but she has visited New Hampshire and tells The New York Times she’s considering a run, Biden or not.

Why does she want to run?

She told the Times she wanted to give voters a choice. “The question I ask myself is not ‘What is my path to victory?’ My question is ‘What is my path to radical truth-telling?’ There are some things that need to be said in this country.”

Who wants her to run?

Williamson has her fans, but she doesn’t have a clear political constituency.

Can she win the nomination?

Nah.

(Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune / Getty)

J. B. Pritzker



Who is he?

The governor of Illinois is both scion of a wealthy family and a “nomadic warrior.”

Is he running?

If Biden, etc.

Why does he want to run?

After years of unfulfilled interest in elected office, Pritzker has established himself as a muscular proponent of progressivism in a Democratic stronghold.

Who wants him to run?

Improbably for a billionaire, Pritzker has become a darling of the Sanders-style left, as well as a memelord.

Can he win the nomination?

Maybe.



REPUBLICANS

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

Donald Trump



Who is he?

You know him and you love him. Or hate him. Probably not much in between.

Is he running?

Yes. Trump announced his bid to return to the White House at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022.

Why does he want to run?

Revenge, boredom, rivalry, fear of prosecution, long-standing psychological hang-ups.

Who wants him to run?

A big tranche of the GOP are still all in on Trump, but it’s a little hard to tell how big. Polling shows that his support among Republicans is all over the place, but he’s clearly not a prohibitive front-runner.

Can he win the nomination?

Yes, but past results are no guarantee of future success.

What else do we know?

More than we could possibly want to.

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

Ron DeSantis



Who is he?

The second-term governor of Florida, DeSantis was previously a U.S. representative.

Is he running?

Not officially, but clearly the answer is yes. DeSantis is getting a campaign and super PAC up and running, marshaling donors, and inserting himself into national politics. He reportedly might not announce until May or June.

Why does he want to run?

DeSantis offers the prospect of a synthesis of Trump-style culture war and bullying and the conservative politics of the early 2010s Republican Party.

Who wants him to run?

Members of the Republican establishment who want a pugilistic alternative to Trump, disaffected MAGA types.

Can he win the nomination?

No one quite knows how a Trump-DeSantis battle will play out, but it seems very possible.

(Roy Rochlin / Getty)

Nikki Haley



Who is she?

Haley, the daughter of immigrants, was governor of South Carolina and then ambassador to the United Nations under Trump.

Is she running?

Yes. She announced her campaign on February 14, saying, “Time for a new generation.”

Why does she want to run?

Perhaps as a MAGA-friendly alternative to Trump? It’s hard to say, as my colleague Tim Alberta has chronicled. Haley served under Trump, condemned him over January 6, said she wouldn’t run if he ran, and now is running anyway.

Who wants her to run?

That’s also hard to say, but if DeSantis stumbles in the spotlight, she could make a play for his supporters.

Can she win the nomination?

Dubious.

(Alex Wong / Getty)

Asa Hutchinson



Who is he?

Hutchinson, a longtime member of Congress, just finished a stint as governor of Arkansas.

Is he running?

It sure looks like it. He’s been making the rounds and having the conversations one has if one is going to run, and he says he will probably decide by April.

Why does he want to run?

At one time, Hutchinson was a right-wing Republican—he was one of the managers of Bill Clinton’s impeachment—but as the party has changed, he finds himself closer to the center. He’s been very critical of Trump, saying he disqualified himself with his attempts to steal the election.

Who wants him to run?

Some old-school Republicans would welcome his candidacy, but it’s hard to imagine a groundswell.

Can he win the nomination?

Unlikely.

(Drew Angerer / Getty)

Larry Hogan



Who is he?

Hogan left office this year after serving two terms as governor of Maryland.

Is he running?

He says he’s giving a campaign “very serious consideration.”

Why does he want to run?

Hogan argues that his experience of governing a very blue state as a Republican is a model: “We’ve been really successful outside of Washington, where everything appears to be broken and nothing but divisiveness and dysfunction.” He’s also a vocal critic of Donald Trump.

Who wants him to run?

Moderate, business-friendly “Never Trump” Republicans love Hogan.

Can he win?

Hard to imagine.

(John Locher / AP)

Chris Sununu



Who is he?

The governor of New Hampshire, he’s the little brother of former Senator John E. Sununu and son of former White House Chief of Staff John H. Sununu.

Is he running?

“Maybe I run, maybe I don’t,” he said in early February. But he passed on a Senate run last year and just created a fundraising vehicle that typically presages a candidacy.

Why does he want to run?

Sununu seems disgusted by a lot of Washington politics and sees his success in New Hampshire, a purple-blue state, as a model for small-government conservatism.

Who wants him to run?

Trump-skeptical Republicans, old-school conservatives.

Can he win the nomination?

Maybe.

(David Becker / The Washington Post / Getty)

Tim Scott



Who is he?

A South Carolinian, Scott is the only Black Republican senator.

Is he running?

Maybe. Scott has visited Iowa and considered a campaign, and says he doesn’t plan to run for another Senate term.

Why does he want to run?

Unlike some of the others on this list, Scott doesn’t telegraph his ambition quite so plainly, but he’s built a record as a solid Republican. He was aligned with Trump, but never sycophantically attached.

Who wants him to run?

Scott’s Senate colleagues adore him.

Can he win the nomination?

Who knows? The soft-spoken Scott is untested in this kind of campaign.

(Scott Olson / Getty)

Mike Pompeo



Who is he?

Pompeo, a former member of Congress, led the CIA and was secretary of state under Trump.

Is he running?

Most likely. He’s released a campaign-style memoir, though he had to blurb it himself, and has pointedly distanced himself from Trump on some issues.

Why does he want to run?

Pompeo has always been ambitious, and he seems to think he can combine MAGA proximity with a hawkish foreign-policy approach.

Who wants him to run?

That’s not entirely clear.

Can he win the nomination?

Maybe, but probably not.

(Misha Friedman / Getty)

Glenn Youngkin



Who is he?

Youngkin, the former CEO of the private-equity Carlyle Group, was elected governor of Virginia in 2021.

Is he running?

He hasn’t said, but he’s been traveling to stump for Republicans and meet with donors, and he’s limited to a single term as governor.

Why does he want to run?

Youngkin is a bit of a cipher; he ran largely on education issues, and has sought to tighten abortion laws in Virginia, so far to no avail.

Who wants him to run?

Republicans who see him as able to run on Trumpy cultural issues while keeping some distance from Trump.

Can he win the nomination?

Possibly.

(Megan Varner / Getty)

Mike Pence



Who is he?

The former vice president, he also served as governor of Indiana and U.S. representative.

Is he running?

Pretty likely, though he hasn’t declared.

Why does he want to run?

Pence has long harbored White House dreams, and he has a strong conservative-Christian political agenda. His time as Trump’s VP both makes him more plausible and probably rules him out, because he’s fallen afoul of his old boss.

Who wants him to run?

Conservative Christians, rabbit lovers.

Can he win the nomination?

It’s hard to see it happening.