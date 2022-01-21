The Most Amazing Statistical Achievement in U.S. Sports History

About the author: Derek Thompson is a staff writer at The Atlantic and the author of the Work in Progress newsletter. He is also the author of Hit Makers and the host of the podcast Plain English .

Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game. Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hit streak. Simone Biles’s 25 World medals. Which of these athletic achievements is most impressive? And is any of them the most impressive accomplishment in the history of U.S. sports?

That’s the question I asked Twitter a few weeks ago. When I received several thousand (passionate, funny, surprising, and extremely angry) replies, I realized that I’d struck a chord. Everybody has their own subjective definition of amazing. But I wanted something better: an objective definition to easily compare statistics across sports and to separate the merely great from the historic. I settled on the “50 Percent Club.” That is: What American sports records are at least 50 percent greater than the relevant second-place accomplishment?

For example, Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game in 1962 is legendary. But Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game in 2006 means that it would take a 121-point game to pass the 50 Percent Test in the category of points scored in a single game. So Chamberlain doesn’t make it into the club on that metric. But his greatest feat isn’t one game; it’s that he scored 60 points on 32 separate occasions. That’s not just 50 percent more than the second-most on that list (also Bryant). It’s almost 500 percent more. In fact, Chamberlain has more 60-point games than every other basketball player in NBA history combined. That makes Chamberlain a card-carrying member of the 50 Percent Club.

With that benchmark in mind, here are some of the glitziest members of my 50 Percent Club. If you think the list is imperfect or that my metric is arbitrary, you’re right. If you’re offended that I’m considering annual records alongside career marks, you have my permission to be offended. Also, fair warning that you won’t find some all-time greats here. Michael Jordan isn’t on the list, and it’s not because I think he’s a mediocre basketball player. It’s just that his scoring and titles don’t exceed other competitors by my threshold. Some exceptional athletes, like Jordan and Serena Williams, are akin to Mount Everest—the highest peak among many high peaks. What I’m looking for are Mount Kilimanjaros—heights so soaring that they make the competition look like a flat plain below them.

I’ll get to the official 50 Percent Club in a second. But first I’ll check off some famous accomplishments that don’t quite meet the threshold.

The Almost-50-Percent Club

These sports achievements are legendary and maybe impossible to repeat. But they don’t quite beat the competition by 50 percent.

Cal Ripken Jr.’s 2,632 consecutive games played is a great example of the sort of record that should be cherished even though it doesn’t come close to exceeding the second-place figure by 50 percent. Lou Gehrig played in 2,130 consecutive games. But without competition from the Iron Horse, Cal’s record would stand alone. The third-longest streak is Everett Scott’s; he played in 1,307 straight games from 1916 to 1925.

The 50 Percent Club: The Outer Circle

I’m not going to argue that these are the greatest athletic accomplishments in history. But they’re still amazing, and they each pass the 50 percent threshold in some way.

Don Hutson’s 1942 season: The Green Bay Packers wide receiver Don Hutson dominated the NFL in 1942. Hutson had more than twice as many receptions, yards, and touchdowns as the next leading receiver in each category. In fact, he had more receptions than the second, third, and fourth leading receivers in the league combined. Sure, this was 80 years ago. But I’m not immediately aware of a player who’s won his respective triple crown by doubling the totals of each person in second place.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver Don Hutson dominated the NFL in 1942. Hutson had more than twice as many receptions, yards, and touchdowns as the next leading receiver in each category. In fact, he had more receptions than the second, third, and fourth leading receivers in the league combined. Sure, this was 80 years ago. But I’m not immediately aware of a player who’s won his respective triple crown by doubling the totals of each person in second place. Nikola Jokić’s shocking 2021 MVP: The Denver Nuggets center isn’t just one of the most versatile big men in the history of the NBA. He’s also perhaps the least likely superstar in league history. Last year, Jokić was named the MVP, after being the 41st pick in the NBA draft. That’s unheard of in basketball. No other league MVP was ever drafted lower than 15th (Steve Nash and Giannis Antetokounmpo). In other sports, superstars more commonly emerge from late picks. In the NFL, for example, Tom Brady, Roger Staubach, Shannon Sharpe, and Terrell Davis were all late-rounders. But in the NBA, Jokić’s draft-to-MVP delta doesn’t have any close comparison.

The Denver Nuggets center isn’t just one of the most versatile big men in the history of the NBA. He’s also perhaps the least likely superstar in league history. Last year, Jokić was named the MVP, after being the 41st pick in the NBA draft. That’s unheard of in basketball. No other league MVP was ever drafted lower than 15th (Steve Nash and Giannis Antetokounmpo). In other sports, superstars more commonly emerge from late picks. In the NFL, for example, Tom Brady, Roger Staubach, Shannon Sharpe, and Terrell Davis were all late-rounders. But in the NBA, Jokić’s draft-to-MVP delta doesn’t have any close comparison. The 1989 San Francisco 49ers: I really wanted to get Jerry Rice, the NFL’s greatest all-time receiver, on this list. But he doesn’t have many one-year records. And although he leads in career receptions, yards, and touchdowns, he doesn’t lead by enough to meet the threshold. Here’s the best I’ve come up with: In his early prime, Rice’s team, the San Francisco 49ers, won 18 consecutive road games from 1988 to 1990. That’s exactly 50 percent more than the second-place New England Patriots, who won their 12th straight road game in 2017. In the middle of that streak, the 49ers also won the 1990 Super Bowl by the largest margin in history.

I really wanted to get Jerry Rice, the NFL’s greatest all-time receiver, on this list. But he doesn’t have many one-year records. And although he leads in career receptions, yards, and touchdowns, he doesn’t lead by enough to meet the threshold. Here’s the best I’ve come up with: In his early prime, Rice’s team, the San Francisco 49ers, won 18 consecutive road games from 1988 to 1990. That’s exactly 50 percent more than the second-place New England Patriots, who won their 12th straight road game in 2017. In the middle of that streak, the 49ers also won the 1990 Super Bowl by the largest margin in history. Rickey Henderson’s stolen-base record: The ageless Henderson has more than 50 percent more stolen bases than No. 2, Lou Brock. He also holds the records for most runs scored and unintentional walks. Henderson won only one MVP, and I don’t think his career stands up to, say, Babe Ruth’s, which we’ll get to later. But he showed an absurd combination of longevity and excellence. Consider this: Henderson set the single-season record for stolen bases—130 in 1982, when he was 23—and then played another 22 years, leading baseball in stolen bases as late as 1998, at the age of 39.

The ageless Henderson has more than 50 percent more stolen bases than No. 2, Lou Brock. He also holds the records for most runs scored and unintentional walks. Henderson won only one MVP, and I don’t think his career stands up to, say, Babe Ruth’s, which we’ll get to later. But he showed an absurd combination of longevity and excellence. Consider this: Henderson set the single-season record for stolen bases—130 in 1982, when he was 23—and then played another 22 years, leading baseball in stolen bases as late as 1998, at the age of 39. Shohei Ohtani’s 2021 season: Ohtani, the power hitter and pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, is sometimes called a modern Babe Ruth, given his prowess on the mound and at the plate. But his 2021 season is even more remarkable than that comparison sounds. After several years as a star pitcher, Ruth had only one season in which he pitched often and hit more than 20 home runs. That was 1919, when he started 15 games for Boston, won 9, and led the league in home runs with 29. (The next year, he was traded to the Yankees and basically became a full-time batter.) But last year, Ohtani did something Ruth never did: He hit 46 homers in a year that he struck out 156 players. No other player in MLB history had ever recorded more than 10 home runs in a season when they also had more than 100 strikeouts as a pitcher. Ohtani’s FPC bona fides are obvious: Among all pitchers in history with more than 100 strikeouts, he had at least 400 percent more home runs; and among all sluggers with 40 home runs, he must have something close to 1,000 percent more thrown strikeouts.

The 50 Percent Club: The VIP Suite

You could make a case that any of these accomplishments is the most unusual, statistically aberrant, or flat-out ridiculous U.S.-sports accomplishment of all time.