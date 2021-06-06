Maybe You Have to Be Disagreeable to Convert

The invitation to convert to Islam comes frequently if you travel in the Muslim world and are not visibly Muslim. Parts of the United States are similar—Have you accepted Jesus as your lord and savior?—although in countries such as Pakistan or Bangladesh or Sudan, the question arrives with even less preamble than its Christian equivalent in the Bible Belt. I have heard the entreaty from strangers on buses, and from shopkeepers craning their neck out their window. It is nearly always friendly, and “no” is an acceptable answer but sometimes elicits dismay and a short lecture. I take no position here on how you should answer, but if your sole purpose is to end the missionary encounter without hurting your host’s feelings, I suggest explaining that your parents would be devastated if you changed religions. Everyone understands the duty to be a good son or daughter, and in most cases you will be left alone.
For many who study jihadism, the most pressing question about conversion is not how to avoid it politely, but why those who do convert tend to join jihadist groups at a disproportionate rate—something like three to four times that of non-convert Muslims (with substantial variation, depending on the country). Vanishingly few converts turn to jihadism, but enough jihadists are converts to invite speculation about the connection. The Islamic State once liked to put converts in front of its cameras, but even off-camera the converts seem to have been overrepresented. Among ISIS-friendly Muslims in Europe, I often met fair-haired recent converts.