Maybe You Have to Be Disagreeable to Convert

I used to assume, along with many others, that converts are more zealous in general. After all, they have gone out of their way to join a new faith, whereas non-converts are just born that way. But recent research suggests otherwise. A paper just published by Daniel W. Snook, Lee Branum-Martin, and John G. Horgan examines the religiosity of American Muslim converts and finds that they tend to be less religious than their non-convert peers. Converts, they write, “believe in Islamic tenets less strongly and struggle more with the Islamic faith than” Muslims raised in Islam. European converts were not included in the study, and could well behave differently. I note, too, that “struggling” with one’s faith does not obviously signal lack of religion, as the authors purport. Religious fanatics also struggle.

But let’s say the authors are broadly right, and “the popular notion that converts are more eager, committed, and even fanatical than their non-convert brethren, although anecdotally compelling, may prove to be nothing more than confirmation bias.” The authors do not dispute that converts are overrepresented among the gruesome minority of Muslims drawn to terrorism. So what’s going on? I have a few theories.

Some people convert to please others—to fit in with friends, to satisfy the demand of a spouse’s family. Others convert despite the displeasure of others. Think back to the strategy for getting the recruiter off your back. That strategy works because of a common understanding of filial piety, and a desire to avoid angering or disappointing family. To break the news to your mom and dad that you will have no need for the family Bible when they die, to have a weepy phone call with them and announce that you are changing your name to Muhammad Abdurrahman—these are transgressive acts requiring a steely emotional constitution. Sorry, Mom, but not sorry. (I have even seen cases of people who seem to have converted precisely in order to spite others.)

Snook and his co-authors could not check to see whether the converts to Islam tended in these opposite directions—eager to please in some cases, and in others willing to upset and disappoint those close to them over a matter of principle. Among the converts I have observed who are associated with the Islamic State, disagreeability is a way of life. They are absolutely willing to say things they know I will consider repulsive, if they believe them to be true. Many outsiders wondered why the Islamic State started its reign of terror by reviving the Islamic practice of sex slavery, rather than focusing first on much more attractive Islamic practices such as charity and kindness, then easing into the nasty stuff. I believe this is the answer: ISIS wanted true believers, but not just any true believers; they wanted the most disagreeable and transgressive ones first. Mean people have obvious value on the battlefield. If converts are more likely to be disagreeable than born Muslims, then we’ll see more converts among jihadists, even if converts are, on average, not more religious.