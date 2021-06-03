Read: How to stop bullies

Just calling something bullying doesn’t make it so, of course, and identifying bullying among adults can be difficult. In schools, we can clearly distinguish between a child who makes a random mean comment about a haircut and a child who goes after a target every single day on a playground or on social media. Only the latter is waging a repetitive campaign of cruelty. In a workplace, a nasty comment that might seem like a single incident could actually be a repetitive behavior—or not. For example, if your boss berates and belittles you one day in a meeting, you may wonder if that’s how she talks about you to management. Could that explain why you weren’t promoted? Or maybe your boss was just having a bad day and she took her anger out on you—not great, but not bullying.

Power differentials can also be harder to pin down among adults. Bullies have power that they abuse, and targets lack the power that they need to defend themselves. In schools, more popular kids are more powerful than less popular kids. Child bullies are also powerful because they can’t be “fired” from school. (Expulsion is extremely unusual these days.) So the bully is safe but, conversely, the target is trapped. They’re not allowed to simply quit school, and most children are not able to just transfer schools.

In a workplace, although management has more power than workers, in theory any adult worker is free to leave any job in which they’re bullied. Nikola Tesla quit working with Thomas Edison after being mistreated by him. And while there was no mechanism to hold Edison accountable, today some bosses are answerable for their abuse of workers. Bob Garfield, a successful radio host at WNYC, was dismissed for “bullying” workers at the station. (Of course, his very dismissal raises the question of whether bullying is the right word for what happened. In a school context, remember, bullies cannot be dismissed.)

Another factor muddying the waters is that adults have more personal power than children; after all, they’re adults, with life experience and greater cognitive and emotional resources. Presumably, they can cope better with the abusive behavior of others.

All this might be taken to suggest that the idea of workplace bullying is a red herring that’s just covering up a lot of adult whining. But if bullying is sometimes—or even often—an inapt concept for the workplace, it isn’t always that.

Not all adults and not all workplaces have the protective characteristics described above. Many adults are realistically unable to just up and quit a toxic workplace. People of color; people who work in low-wage, low-skilled, or temporary jobs; people with special needs; workers with very specific skills; and others may feel unable to replace their job. And not all adults have the emotional resiliency they would need to withstand ongoing psychological abuse by a powerful person. Workers who were bullied or abused as children may be particularly vulnerable. Lady Gaga has publicly discussed the bullying she endured as a child, her feelings of despair and worthlessness, and how her experiences influenced her well into adulthood.