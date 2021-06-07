The Rise of Shareholder Politics

Traditional corporate-finance models are based on the premise that what shareholders want is to maximize stock value. Pressing companies to take action on various public-interest issues—a phenomenon that I call “stockholder politics”—is at odds with this premise. Why would supposedly profit-maximizing investors concern themselves with social, environmental, or ethical matters?

One popular answer to this question is that corporate social responsibility is good for business. Over the past two decades, an emerging empirical literature has shown that some corporate decisions benefiting employees, society, or the environment increase stock value, too. But the evidence on this point is mixed. A survey of 128 academic papers found that the causal link between corporate social responsibility and financial performance is not demonstrated, and while “59% of studies report a positive relationship between [corporate social responsibility] and financial performance, 27% report a mixed relationship, and 14% report a negative relationship.”

In reality, many measures proposed by shareholders in favor of employees, consumers, or the environment seem to be primarily or exclusively driven by social and environmental concerns, not by financial concerns.

Take, for example, a shareholder proposal on food waste submitted to Amazon in 2019. The proposal requested that the company issue a report “on the environmental and social impacts of food waste generated from the company’s operations.” The supporting statement briefly mentioned that reducing food waste might be good for “performance” and “brand reputation,” but it did not really explain how, nor did it try to quantify the relevant costs and benefits. Instead, the proposal heavily focused on the social and environmental impact of food waste, and it warned the company that “wasted food production is responsible for consuming 25 percent of U.S. freshwater, 19 percent of fertilizer, and 18 percent of cropland.”

Or consider a shareholder proposal submitted to Pfizer in 2017 requesting a report on the price increases of its 10 best-selling branded prescription drugs. The proposal asked the company to explain the reasons for the price raises, citing surveys that show that “one in four people in the U.S. report difficulty affording their prescription medicine,” and noting that “current price increases severely limit access to live-saving medicines, particularly for economically challenged patients.” The social goal of the proposal was crystal clear, and any discussion of financial goals was absent, except for the vague mention of possible “legislative, regulatory, reputational and financial risks.”

Proposals like these, in which the financial rationale seems weak or is outright missing, are not infrequent. Indeed, when I analyzed the text of a random subsample of all public-interest proposals submitted to S&P 500 companies over the past decade, I found that more than a fourth of these proposals do not mention a financial rationale, and many proposals that mention it do so vaguely.