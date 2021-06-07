The Rise of Shareholder Politics

When asked whether public corporations should be legally forced to disclose their political donations, Gary Gensler, President Joe Biden’s pick for chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, said that the decision should be based on what investors want. To an outsider, this might sound like an evasive answer, in the grand tradition of confirmation hearings. The truth is that for the future chair of the SEC to pledge to pay attention to investors should be no surprise.
But what investors want is sometimes surprising. On May 26, for example, shareholders of Chevron voted 61 percent in favor of a proposal that asked the company to cut so-called Scope 3 emissions in order to reduce its climate impact. A few days earlier, shareholders of Norfolk Southern Corporation had voted 76 percent in favor of a proposal requesting transparency regarding the company’s lobbying against the goals of the Paris climate agreement, and shareholders of American Express had voted 60 percent in favor of a proposal for a quantitative report on workplace diversity.
Shareholder proposals of this sort are not a rarity. As I document in a new paper, from 2010 to 2019 shareholders of S&P 500 companies submitted more than 2,400 proposals on political, social, environmental, and ethical issues, including the transparency of corporate political spending and lobbying, the reduction of greenhouse-gas emissions, the use of renewable energies, employees’ gender and racial diversity, and the morality of experiments on animals. Very few proposals get a majority of votes, as happened this year at Chevron, Norfolk Southern, and American Express, but a growing number are getting more support every year.