Naomi Osaka Is Part of a Larger War Within Sports

The end result—Osaka completely out of the tournament—benefited no one. Osaka’s subsequent explanation for her decision made tennis officials look all the more callous. “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer,” she wrote. “The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that.” If the Grand Slam officials’ goal was to show Osaka who’s in charge, this was an enormous misstep. The sport has only further demonstrated that such tactics with today’s athletes are ineffective, outdated, and likely to backfire at a time when athletes have more leverage than they’ve ever had.

Across all sports, top athletes are no longer willing to stay silent about anything—their own personal struggles or the social and political issues they care about. They want the full scope of their humanity considered, and they are willing to confront prejudice not only in sports but throughout society. Last year’s U.S. Open took place amid nationwide protests against racial injustice. Osaka, a 23-year-old of Japanese and Haitian ancestry, showed that her goal isn’t to make other people comfortable. She wore a succession of face masks bearing the names of Black people who’d been killed by police and other would-be law enforcers. After she claimed her third Grand Slam title, a reporter asked her what message she wanted to send. Osaka responded, “Well, what was the message that you got? [That] was more the question. I feel like the point is to make people start talking.”

Jemele Hill: Athletes will never be quiet again

Osaka has received largely favorable coverage because of her performance on the court for the past two years. But she has witnessed the way two other tennis champions of color—Serena and Venus Williams—have been portrayed throughout their careers. In fact, in her Instagram post announcing that she was skipping out on media sessions at the French Open, Osaka included a clip from an interview Venus Williams did with ABC News in 1995, in which Williams’s father, Richard, chastised the interviewer for continually questioning his daughter about her seemingly high confidence.“You have to understand you’re dealing with the image of a 14-year-old child,” he told the interviewer. “And this child is going to be out there playing when your old ass and me gonna be in the grave … You’re dealing with a little Black kid, and let her be a kid.”

Such scrutiny became part of an exhausting pattern for the Williams sisters. The New York Times once published an article about how other women in tennis don’t want the kind of body Serena Williams has.

During the U.S. Open final against Osaka in 2018, Serena Williams lost her composure after being cited for multiple rule violations during the match. Williams got into a heated argument with an umpire after he accused her of receiving coaching from the stands. The episode culminated in Williams slamming her racquet against the ground. Following her loss, an Australian newspaper published an editorial cartoon that deployed racist imagery reminiscent of the Jim Crow era to depict Williams as a poor sport. Williams’s lips were overexaggerated, and her body was drawn ludicrously big.