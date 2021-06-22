Hate-Crime Laws Don’t Work as Their Supporters Intended

Read: The people v. hate

Why aren’t more perpetrators charged with hate crimes? My academic research into prosecutorial decision making has included interviews with dozens of prosecutors (under promise of anonymity) in more than 30 states. Many said they often avoid adding hate-crime charges even—and perhaps especially—when the crime is particularly horrific. This seemingly surprising pattern makes sense if one understands the challenges and incentives facing prosecutors.

First, prosecutors prefer not to bring charges when they doubt that they can secure a conviction. Many prosecutors believe that proving an actor’s motive—what was really driving their actions—is immensely difficult. As one prosecutor told me, “It’s impossible to know what’s in someone’s heart.” Jurors faced with evidence that a perpetrator acted for multiple reasons may well acquit on an added hate-crime charge because they are unwilling to treat bias as the sole or predominant motive, as many hate-crime statutes require.

Second, when a crime is particularly heinous and the defendant is already facing a long prison sentence—or even multiple life sentences—a hate-crime conviction would not have any practical effect. Without the possibility of a meaningful increase in penalty, prosecutors have little incentive to expend the additional resources and personnel necessary to pursue hate-crime charges. When discussing cases involving serious injury or death, a common refrain from prosecutors was some version of “I don’t need anything more to charge.” As one prosecutor elaborated, “Hate-crime charges wouldn’t give us more, and aren’t worth the time in such cases.”

By contrast, a higher penalty could result if lower-level crimes not involving bodily harm—such as defacement of a building or hateful graffiti—were charged as hate crimes. But prosecutors tend not to pursue these cases as aggressively, since they’re considered less important and many are difficult to trace back to the perpetrators.

Prosecutors with whom I spoke also expressed concern about jury reaction in an otherwise straightforward case. In more conservative states, some prosecutors worried that focusing on the race, gender, or sexual orientation of a victim could make their job harder, even hindering their ability to win cases. One prosecutor noted that “a person who is perfectly willing to convict a murderer … might be less inclined to do so if asked to render a verdict under a hate-crime statute based on sexual orientation.” Some prosecutors in more liberal states reported a different concern: Some sympathetic would-be jurors have been disqualified during voir dire for lack of impartiality because they expressed “too much disgust” at the suggestion that the defendant acted out of prejudice.

When prosecutors do choose to bring hate-crime charges, they often do so because of external factors. In high-profile cases—for example, the recent Atlanta-area mass shooting that claimed the lives of eight people, six of whom were women of Asian descent—a prosecutor might charge the suspect with a hate crime as a symbolic gesture, even if it will not affect the defendant’s maximum sentence. For prosecutors working in designated hate-crime units, which exist in some large cities, prosecuting hate crimes is central to their mandate, and they may be more likely to pursue hate-crime charges. Prosecutors with whom I spoke stressed that without such a designated unit or or at least one attorney in the office whose primary focus is hate-crime prosecution, hate-crime cases aren’t likely to surface with any consistency.