BlackRock Is Not Ruining the U.S. Housing Market

Megacorps such as BlackRock, then, are not removing a large share of the market from individual ownership. Rental-home companies own less than half of one percent of all housing, even in states such as Texas, where they were actively buying up foreclosed properties after the Great Recession. Their recent buying has been small compared with the overall market.

Besides, BlackRock and investors like it aren’t necessarily taking homes away from ordinary families. As the Vox reporter Jerusalem Demsas explains, institutional investors tend to buy homes that need significant repairs. That means they’re often competing with other investors—individuals who buy houses to rent them out, as a side gig or a main gig—not with typical young couples who are looking to turn a key and walk into a finished house. Meanwhile, institutional investors are more likely than individuals to report making improvements to their rental holdings and spend more per unit.

If, contrary to that last point, real-estate investors are routinely flouting renters’ rights and letting properties decay around their residents, the government should investigate them: It would be a mitzvah for the U.S. government to make a strong statement about protecting America’s tens of millions of renters.

But before we follow the example of some countries in moving to block investment funds from buying real estate—for fear that banks are squeezing individuals out of the housing market and generally being extremely private-equity-ish in an economic sector that’s supposed to be about basic needs—we should ask ourselves what exactly would change for middle-class families if we did. Millions of mom-and-pop investors would still be out there, buying millions of single-family houses and renting them out to millions of people. The overall texture of the U.S. housing market would remain the same.

Nothing in the BlackRock saga is central to America’s larger housing problem, which is, simply stated: Where the hell are all the houses? A ton of people want to own new homes right now—including the largest crop of 30-somethings in American history. But single-family-home construction is in a rut, having fallen in the 2010s to its lowest levels in 60 years. The pandemic threw a few extra wrenches into home construction that will hopefully resolve themselves in the near future.

Far worse than corporations taking a few thousand units off the market for owners are the governments and noisy NIMBYish residents taking millions of units off the market for owners and renters alike—by blocking construction projects in the past few decades. (California alone has an estimated shortage of 3 million housing units.) From New York to California, deep-blue cities and states have amassed a pitiful record of blocking housing construction and failing to meet rising demand with adequate supply. Many of the people tweeting about BlackRock are represented by city councils and state governments, or are surrounded by zoning laws and local ordinances that make home construction something between onerous and impossible.