David A. Graham: The unfolding audit disaster in Arizona

Unfortunately, the notion is also almost certainly nonsense. Years of academic research suggest that these counts will only make the problem worse.

“The most charitable thing I can say is that people who are claiming that the ‘audit’ will increase confidence don’t know what it takes to increase confidence,” Charles Stewart III, a political scientist at MIT, wrote me in an email.

An exercise like the Arizona audit has little to no precedent, but research into other election-security measures suggests that voters are largely unaware of them, and that actions taken with the ostensible aim of stopping fraud, such as implementing voter-ID laws, have no discernible effect on confidence in elections.

By contrast, some research indicates that routine postelection audits can increase confidence, but voters aren’t always aware of these measures. An October 2020 poll in Oregon found that many respondents were unaware of the state’s auditing practices. Once respondents were informed about the measures, the knowledge made no difference or decreased faith for roughly half of them.

David A. Graham: The Republican Party’s self-defeating war on voting rights

Arizona itself offers more evidence that these established security measures don’t convince skeptics. Using existing state laws that govern recounts and audits, Maricopa County has already conducted both a hand recount of a sample of ballots and a forensic audit. Given that these measures didn’t assuage the concerns of the state Senate, which not only is presumably more informed than the average voter about elections but also established the procedures, why would they convince an ordinary citizen skeptical of the election outcome?

Unlike the Oregon laws, this Arizona exercise (calling it an “audit” drives election experts to apoplexy) is well publicized, so voters are likely aware of it, but unfortunately that doesn’t offer any more reason for optimism. The Arizona audit is practically unique—though more states may soon try to follow suit—so no direct evidence exists, but the closest analogy is the wave of laws mandating voter ID that states around the nation have passed in recent years.

These laws are a solution in search of a problem, because the kind of in-person voter fraud that voter-ID laws are intended to prevent is vanishingly rare. The laws’ proponents have insisted that they are a positive step because they will make voters feel more sure that elections are conducted fairly. However, a new study in The Quarterly Journal of Economics found that these laws have little effect on fraud—unsurprisingly, since there’s so little fraud to begin with. Despite progressive concerns, they have little effect on voter turnout either. More important, they also have no significant impact on public impressions about the occurrence of fraud. This echoes other studies that have found, for instance, that “people who live in states with voter identification laws do not have greater confidence in elections or perceive lower rates of voter impersonation fraud.”