Cancel Prime

A flywheel is really just a heavy wheel. Because it’s so heavy, it’s hard to push—but once it gets spinning, all that weight helps it build momentum, and more momentum, ever faster. Low prices draw customers in, which provides Amazon with more data, more bargaining power, more market share, and more advantageous economies of scale, which then allows it to gobble up more businesses, grow its footprint, build more warehouses, increase selection, and lower prices even more—which then draws even more customers in. “We look for virtuous cycles everywhere,” Jeff Wilke, Amazon’s former CEO of consumer business, said in a 2012 company meeting. “Things that are complete, closed loop, and that as you inject energy into each piece of them, the flywheel spins faster and faster.” The idea, he said in the meeting, was originally written on a napkin by Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO. “That napkin will eventually be in the Smithsonian Institution, I imagine,” he added. It should be.

When Prime was introduced, in 2005, Amazon was relatively small, and still known mostly for books. As the company’s former director of ordering, Vijay Ravindran, told Recode’s Jason Del Rey in 2019, Prime “was brilliant. It made Amazon the default.” It created incentives for users to be loyal to Amazon, so they could recoup the cost of membership, then $79 for unlimited two-day shipping. It also enabled Amazon to better track the products they buy and, when video streaming was added as a perk in 2011, the shows they watch, in order to make more things that the data indicated people would want to buy and watch, and to surface the things they were most likely to buy and watch at the very top of the page. And most important, Prime habituated consumers to a degree of convenience, speed, and selection that, while unheard-of just years before, was made standard virtually overnight.

“It is genius for the current consumer culture,” Christine Whelan, a clinical professor of consumer science at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, told me. “It encourages and then meets the need for the thing, so we then continue on the hedonic treadmill: Buy the latest thing we want and then have it delivered immediately and then buy the next latest thing.”

Prime—especially in combination with the Amazon app—makes buying just about anything as easy as possible. With traditional retail, “there’s the friction of having to go to the store, there’s the friction of will the store have it, there’s the friction of carrying it,” Whelan said. “There’s the friction of having to admit to another human being that you’re buying it. And when you remove the friction, you also remove a lot of individual self-control. The more you are in the ecosystem and the easier it is to make a purchase, the easier it is to say yes to your desire rather than no.” According to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, Prime members spend more than twice as much a year on Amazon purchases as non-Prime users, and more than 90 percent renew their subscription after the first year.