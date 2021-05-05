Why Authorized Biographies Are Best

Bailey’s authorized—or, really, enabling—presentation of Roth undermines the very promise of the book itself: at last, behold, the licensed life in full of a titan of a man and titan of a writer! In fact, Roth emerges from this exercise as a fundamentally smaller-minded person and lower-stakes artist than I expected from years of reading his fiction, never mind by comparison to French’s Naipaul or Feaver’s Freud. This act of magisterial self-diminishment begins with the epigraph: “I don’t want you to rehabilitate me. Just make me interesting. — Philip Roth to his biographer.” Bailey failed to fulfill Roth’s wishes by fulfilling Roth’s wishes: He made Roth interesting only on Roth’s terms, as has been roundly noted—before and after the allegations—detailing without much criticism and with much delight his barbed treatment of women in life and fiction, his seek-and-repel-and-seek-again approach to publicity and notoriety, and his ego-driven sex life.
But if you look past the seamy public controversies and related bawdy counts, you’ll learn much more about Roth in the passing events that Bailey chronicles, like Roth’s attending William Styron’s funeral in late 2006:
Among the more than eight hundred mourners, at least one continued to view Roth as persona non grata—Bill Clinton, who gave him a look of stern warning when he started to approach. The former president had, Roth surmised, read certain passages in The Human Stain where the Lewinsky scandal is discussed in luridly scurrilous terms. “I was just trying to capture what people at the time were saying, Bill,” Roth wanted to say, but didn’t.
Only he did. He told Bailey, years later, who obediently reported as much in his, their, book. Whether the event happened as it did, whether Clinton actually cared or not, is secondary to the main event: That Roth chose to share it, and make sure he could finally say what he wanted. Pleasing and humoring and puffing up Roth, the authorizing biographical subject, was more important to Bailey than making sense of Roth the man and writer. But because this all happened under the explicit auspices of authorized biography, we can now make much more definitive sense of Roth.
Meanwhile, elsewhere, poor Nadel describes his book as an effort “to penetrate the fortress of Roth’s protective self, to peer over the ramparts to see the multifaceted person, and to uncover some of the secrets.” What fortress, what protection, what multifaceted person and secrets?
From the May 2020 issue: Philip Roth’s terrible gift of intimacy
Roth was not so complex or barricaded or secretive, nor just a man and writer of steroidal self-focus, ambition, desire, prurience, and pettiness, all of which was well established, or at least presumed, before the biography games started and descended into the present chaos. Only now, because of who and what Roth authorized for the telling of his life story, I no longer read him as he may have wanted, but instead, on his own authorization no less, as he really was: a beta male stained with alpha-male stylings. He needed to have the pointless, impossible, sterile final word about himself—on and off the page, in life and in death, in print and now, at least beginning with Blake Bailey’s authoritative flight of sycophancy, out of print.