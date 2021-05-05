Why Authorized Biographies Are Best

Judith Shulevitz: If the author is a bad person, does that change anything?

In general, we are skeptical of and distanced from authorized biographies when the subject is a politician, religious leader, celebrity, businessperson, or other such figure. We tend to assume that in authorizing someone to access and in turn present their personal lives for scrutiny, such people are trying to control their image and standing in service of securing or extending power, or to establish a defensive, partisan version of themselves for posterity. From such authorized biographies we mostly expect concealment, evasion, burnishing, and more generally an orchestrated playing-up and playing-down of details to ensure that readers vote, trust, buy, watch, follow.

I was invested in reading Bailey because Roth had collaborated with him, and not at all interested in reading Nadel; given the broader, starkly divergent reception of their biographies, I’m not alone in absolutely preferring the authorized version of a writer’s or an artist’s life over the alternatives. Such versions of biography speak to us in consonance with the writer’s mindset and intentions, promising some substantively credible correspondence to what we already know about the writer: the work. As such, beyond the obvious chance to connect the dots between what was lived and what was created, an authorized biography occasions, even forces, a reckoning with what begins to show, more deeply, about the person precisely because of what he allows to be told about him. (I use he and him intentionally: Often enough, the show-and-tell tensions of authorized biographies involve male subjects.)

For instance, the V. S. Naipaul who emerges from his writing is a vicious, misanthropic genius. The Naipaul who emerges from Patrick French’s 2008 authorized biography, The World Is What It Is, challenged me even more as I read about his life and thought about what he had freely chosen to reveal. I shuddered upon learning how Naipaul treated his first wife and his longtime mistress, as well as other women in his life, including prostitutes, and his attitudes toward them all, and I shuddered that Naipaul had decided to reveal this part of himself to readers and even to profess, in retrospective interviews with his biographer, no regrets. I finished French’s book with the unexpected knowledge that Naipaul was, comparatively speaking, kinder and more attentive to the brutalized and degraded characters of his works than he was to the people closest to him.

Likewise, William Feaver’s recently concluded two-volume biography of the British painter Lucian Freud reveals in minute detail a temperamentally volatile, voraciously appetited, supremely uncaring artist with an immaculate conscience about the choices and consequences of his life, during which he fathered anywhere from 14 to several dozen children by a number of unknown women, rarely seeing any of them. The book wasn’t explicitly authorized, but it was written with Freud’s knowledge and close cooperation, by someone who knew him well and worked directly with him for decades. Freud agreed to Feaver’s effort on the understanding that whatever Feaver ended up writing wouldn’t be published until Freud died. Knowing that the biography was developed on these terms suggests what Freud cared about while alive—not being bothered by all those children he neglected and never acknowledged—and what mattered to him in death: that we know his work counted above all else, including the prospects and quality of any human life except his own.