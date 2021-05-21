What’s Missing From the Discourse About Anti-racist Teaching

For more than 10 years, I’ve researched, written, and taught about the subversive teaching practices of African Americans during slavery through Jim Crow, and I see a clear connection between their work and that of my own teachers. Black educators have always known that their students are living in an anti-Black world and, therefore, decided that their teaching must be set against the very order of that world. Their political clarity manifested in lessons that were explicitly about race, history, and Black culture; but their views also shaped the social systems of classrooms, even at times when tenets of anti-racism were not explicitly named. They took a holistic approach to teaching—honoring Black life, with all its beauty and contradictions, and nurturing the ambition of their students, even when the lesson had nothing to do with responding to whiteness or anti-Black violence. In my classrooms growing up, we had to study and enact anti-racism, certainly. But we also had to know that our worth and our offering to the world, and to ourselves, was much more than that.

I attended an all-Black parochial school in Compton from elementary through eighth grade, then a public high school in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, where a majority of my teachers and administrators were Black. When I reached UC Berkeley in 2006 for college, I was shocked to learn that some of my Black peers had never had a Black teacher in their entire educational experience. Data show that having one Black teacher by third grade increases a Black student’s chances of college enrollment by 13 percent, and having two Black teachers by then increases the chance by 32 percent. And yet such traditional metrics of educational accountability, although important, are not how I measure the value of Black teachers.

Black teaching, at its best and as I experienced it, included knowledge handed down from past generations. I was recently reminded of this by two news articles in the span of two days. One was an obituary for Irene West, the first Black teacher in California’s Elk Grove school system, a graduate of Fisk University, and the mother of the intellectual giant Cornel West. Her work always exceeded the classroom, carrying over to the many Black community institutions to which she belonged and that she helped sustain. The second article was about the passing of Al Young, the former poet laureate of California. Young was a powerful educator in his own right, but what struck me about him was his recollection of his second-grade teacher in Laurel, Mississippi, during the 1940s. “Miz Chapman, my tireless and inspired all-day second-grade teacher,” Young wrote in one of his books, “was smuggling down to me the majesty and magic of poetry and the blues.” Despite the constraints imposed on Black education during Jim Crow, including racist school curricula and violent surveillance by white school authorities, “Miz Chapman nevertheless forced [Young and his peers] to memorize poems, especially works by colored writers.”