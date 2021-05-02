What Americans Should Know About Police Shootings of Minors

Police killings of minors are almost nonexistent in other liberal democracies. That should be America’s goal. To get there as quickly as possible, without the risk of catastrophic unintended consequences, the ongoing reckoning over police killings of children must be grounded in data. Such data weren’t always available, but can now inform all political factions about what is actually happening.

One of the best resources available is The Washington Post’s database of all fatal police shootings since the beginning of 2015. In that period, police have shot 6,241 people to death. Coverage decisions can give the impression that many were children. Per the Post, since 2015, police have fatally shot 112 minors—roughly 2 percent of all fatal police shootings.

Other data show that police shootings are not among the most frequent causes of death for children, even setting aside medical conditions such as cancer. In 2016, the most recent year for which I could find detailed statistics, 16 minors were shot and killed by police. These were among the other causes of death for people under 18:

Motor-vehicle crashes: 4,074

Gun homicides: 1,865

Suffocation suicides: 1,110

Gun suicides: 1,102

Drownings: 995

Drug overdoses or poisonings: 982

Fires or burns: 340

Gun accidents: 126

I bring this up not to minimize the importance of addressing police shootings—or the unique nature of the trauma they inflict—but to underscore the need to address them without increasing the number of deaths from other causes, such as gun homicides or motor-vehicle crashes, that could be affected by changes to policing. After the Ma’Khia Bryant killing, numerous influential Twitter accounts called for or amplified calls for abolishing the police. One such comment came from the activist and former Green Party vice-presidential nominee Rosa Clemente, who tweeted, “Police are the clear and present danger. They are killing our children … The President and Vice-President need to declare an emergency declaration and remove police from ALL BLACK AND BROWN communities now!!!”

The relationships among the size of a police force, police activity, police killings, and civilian murders are hotly contested. But suppose that removing the police from all Black and brown communities reduced police killings of minors by 100 percent, while the absence of police and the lack of crime investigation led to an increase in civilian murders of minors by just 5 percent—in my view a very conservative estimate. That would result, in a year such as 2016, in 16 fewer kids killed by police and 93 more kids shot to death by civilians. On net, 77 more children would die. If police killings were eliminated while civilian murders rose just 1 percent, more kids would still lose their life.

The average news consumer’s understanding of police killings of minors is likely incomplete in other ways as well. Media coverage of the issue often underplays an important factor: the presence of weapons or items that look like weapons. Among the 112 minors whom police have shot to death since 2015, according to the Post, 54 had guns and 17 had knives. Twelve had toy guns. Five were reported to have used a car as a weapon. Six had “other” weapons, and 15 were unarmed. (If a child had multiple weapons, one incident may be counted in more than one category. In some cases, the Post could not establish whether a weapon was present.) That a child was armed, or thought to be armed, does not necessarily justify a police shooting, but it typically affects how police respond and should shape our thinking about how to prevent future police killings.