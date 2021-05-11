What’s Behind the Vaccine Slowdown?

But in that same Kaiser survey, just 5 percent of all Americans told pollsters that the J&J pause made them less likely to get vaccinated. It’s mathematically nonsensical to blame a sudden and sustained collapse in overall vaccine demand because such a small percentage of the country felt squeamish.

Read: The J&J rescue mission starts with a choice

Other nations that dealt with brief health scares related to vaccines haven’t seen anything like the U.S.’s steady decline weeks after the fact. In the U.K., doses recovered two weeks after a dip that followed reports of clotting connected to the AstraZeneca vaccine. But in the U.S., nearly a month after the initial Johnson & Johnson report, vaccines are still falling every week.

What’s more, doses of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines are now steadily declining as well, even though the FDA and the CDC never plausibly linked those shots to any serious health effects. This suggests that something unrelated to the Johnson & Johnson pause might be at work.

2. Blame the wall of vaccine hesitancy

“The impact of the pause on vax demand was: BUBKES,” according to David Lazer, a professor at Northeastern University and a principal investigator at the COVID States Project, a research group. Given the high and steady level of vaccine hesitancy, he said, daily shots were always going to peak in April, with or without an FDA pause.

His story makes good sense if one believes that when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine surged into the market, it absorbed a lot of low-hanging demand for shots. By the time the FDA recommended a pause, the remaining population was a lot less keen for the vaccine. Although the J&J pause might have determined the exact day vaccinations peaked—because the supply temporarily dried up—the extended nature of the decline has much more to do with the fact that the remaining unvaccinated group is just much more reluctant to get jabbed.

More specifically, the extended decline has to do with conservative reluctance. Today, there are 20 states where the daily rate of first doses is higher than the national average; all 20 went for Joe Biden in last year's election. Meanwhile, of the 13 states where vaccination rates are below average and fewer than half of the population has at least one shot, all but one (Georgia) went for Donald Trump in November.

Derek Thompson: Millions are saying no to the vaccines. What are they thinking?

The huge gap between liberal and conservative areas may indicate that supply is exceeding demand not because the FDA abruptly gutted vaccine demand, but because most nonseniors in Republican states weren’t planning on getting the shot to begin with.

3. A synthesis view: Vaccination rates were likely destined to slow down in May, but the Johnson & Johnson pause wiped out a great chance at converting the remaining vaccine skeptics.