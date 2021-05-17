Friedersdorf: When you pitch viewpoint diversity to other educators, what objections or concerns do you hear?

McLaughlin: There are people who worry that viewpoint diversity opens the doors for racism. The thing is, pretending racism isn’t there doesn’t make it disappear. Neither do diversity-training sessions where you get very specific messages about what people are supposed to think and feel. The studies on diversity training lacking efficacy are relevant—they don’t actually achieve their intended outcome. What actually levels the playing field is creating a school culture where everyone knows that their ideas and opinions are worthy of consideration. Viewpoint diversity isn’t about trying to change someone’s mind. But if you can get people to be open to new ideas, having conversations with other people and being able to disagree in a way that is constructive rather than just being judgmental, that’s your best chance to change minds—and regardless, you understand more and coexist better. Right now, we’re in this self-indulgent and self-righteous culture of just ripping other people down. But to what end?

Sadly, I think many initiatives meant to make us more inclusive are actually making us more shut down, leading to more exclusion. So we all nod as if to agree—I'll say what you want me to say. But as soon as I’m with people I really trust, I talk differently, and wind up reinforced in what I already think.

Friedersdorf: Can any amount of shame and stigma ever improve a school’s culture?

McLaughlin: When I was in a Catholic middle school in the late 1980s, I wrote a mean note about a girl in my class. The note was confiscated by a teacher. And I was called to the principal’s office that afternoon, where they had me read the note over the loudspeaker. It was awful, humiliating, and, worst of all—[though] they had blacked out the name of the girl who I had written about—everyone knew who the girl was. It was a punishment that shamed both of us.

I remember feeling small, low. It will stay with me forever. The next day in the cafeteria, this girl walked by, and I knew that what I had done was terrible and wrong. And as she walked by, she punched me in the side of the head. I remember thinking, I deserve that. These are lessons that can be important in life.

In that case, though, the school attempted to shame me and also shamed the victim of my bad behavior in the process. This is actually where I think most diversity training goes wrong: It’s useful to feel guilty when we understand that we violated a value that we believe in and should uphold, but it’s useless and ineffective to shame a person even when they don’t understand what they’ve done wrong. What you can do that is much more effective is to find out what a person does believe in and then appeal to that value. So, do I think that a teacher should shame a student? No. Do I think stigma and shaming should be institutionalized in a curriculum? No.