On Substack, You Can Never Go Too Far

Andrew Sullivan weighed in—did I mention he has a Substack?—as did Yglesias and Singal. (I don’t think Bari Weiss, who left the New York Times opinion section for Substack after saying the former was effectively edited by social-media mobs, said anything, so we should probably send someone over to check her Wi-Fi connection.) With grim inevitability, the Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Glenn Greenwald—a veteran of online flame wars since about the time human beings discovered fire—also got involved. Greenwald, who left The Intercept for Substack after an editing disagreement, unloaded his rhetorical cannon on Doyle, calling the latter’s allegations against the newsletter platform “deranged and pitiful” but full of “so much illustrative pathology about woke sickness that it’s almost worth it to wallow in.” In the midst of making a series of unsubstantiated allegations about Singal, Doyle then criticized Greenwald for having a much younger husband, which Doyle seemed to think was creepy.

The participants in these battles surely think they are advancing good causes, and perhaps they see this drama as merely an unfortunate diversion dragging them away from their real work. But can you be a successful writer in this environment and stay out of internet warfare? What are Substack’s most discussed writers really selling?

The dynamic they represent—personal feuds as professional marketing—is becoming an ever more important part of our media ecosystem. Everyone loves conflict, and sometimes the pettier, the better. To explain, let me describe to you some plotlines from the second season of The Sopranos, a drama regularly lauded as one of the greatest ever made. Richie Aprile, newly released from prison, wants to reclaim his place in the Mob. He gives Tony Soprano a leather jacket he treasures, and Tony gives it to his cleaner. Richie sees the jacket on the cleaner’s husband, and is deeply offended. He begins to run cocaine on Tony’s waste-disposal routes, angering Tony. (Did I mention Richie is engaged to Tony’s sister?) In the final episodes of the season, Tony orders a hit on Richie, but before it can be carried out, Tony’s sister shoots Richie during an argument, leaving Tony to order his lieutenants to feed Richie’s dead body into a meat grinder. Then Tony eats some dodgy curry and a talking fish tells him that one of his crew is collaborating with the FBI.

You get my point? Disagreements don’t have to be deeply intellectual to be compelling and enjoyable. The Substack wars are ostensibly about free speech and LGBTQ rights and “woke madness” and “cancel culture,” but quite a lot of the feuds are no more noble than Richie getting pissed that Tony didn’t appreciate the leather jacket he gave him. Some of this is about the unequal distribution of money and attention, and some of these people just don’t like one another. (Doyle and Greenwald have been antagonists since the former was a pro–Hillary Clinton scourge of Bernie bros.) Just like in the 94th season of a soap opera, the inciting incident for any particular Substack feud is usually lost in the mists of internet time, or hotly disputed by the participants. And because everyone involved is a self-regarding journalist, they will never admit, not even to themselves, that a healthy dose of performance is involved. Their deadly seriousness has the helpful side effect of allowing onlookers to pretend that their prurient love of online slap fights is actually a lively interest in current affairs.