On Substack, You Can Never Go Too Far

This reveals a fundamental problem for modern journalism. Many readers love bullish, controversial superstars—and will pay serious money to follow their work—but legacy publications struggle to contain such figures. In a polarized media environment, editors face considerable pressure from advertisers, activist groups, politically engaged staff members, and purist readers to eject troublemakers and iconoclasts. Then, when the superstars go to independent platforms, newspapers and magazines lose the varied menu they once offered, ratcheting up polarization even further. The stars’ departures also risk driving a significant number of consumers (and their money) to Substack, which, despite its venture-capital funding, cannot support shoe-leather reporting, deep investigations, and FOIA requests—those fundamental checks on democracy that rarely drive clicks by the million.
Substack was founded in 2017, and has efficiently capitalized on both the attention economy and the desire for personality-led journalism. In a world awash with content, why not choose to hear only from people you trust, direct to your inbox? For writers—both big and small—Substack offers a clean interface, a reliable service, and a simple route to making money. You can have a free newsletter on the site and pay nothing, or you can charge for subscriptions, of which Substack takes a cut. (Disclosure: I have a free newsletter on Substack, where I post links to stuff I’ve read.) More controversially, Substack also has a “Pro” deal, in which select writers are offered advances in exchange for the majority of their subscription income for a fixed period while they build an audience.
Every so often, someone points out that the most popular individual writer on Substack is Heather Cox Richardson, a levelheaded historian who writes on American politics. One of my own favorite Substacks is the Common Reader, a nerdy literature newsletter. But these are not the newsletters that have made the service such a source of media gossip. The platform has achieved prominence as an emporium of internet beefs, a refuge for heterodox authors who have fallen out with their editors or run afoul of the prevailing ideology in their former newsrooms.
Here is one small but telling example. On March 10, Ryan Broderick, who has written independently since being fired from BuzzFeed for not properly crediting the sources of his work, attacked an “increasingly emboldened group of power users” on Substack. (He did this in his Substack newsletter, naturally.) One of his complaints was that Substack hosts writers whom Broderick considers transphobic, including not only Graham Linehan, who has mockingly posted photographs of transgender people and often disregards the pronouns that they use, but also mere dissenters from the liberal orthodoxy such as Jesse Singal, the author of a deeply researched and fact-checked Atlantic cover story on youth transition. After Broderick’s post appeared, the feminist author Jude Doyle said he could not stay on a platform with such writers. Substack responded by offering Doyle a Pro deal. He declined, and left for a rival service, Ghost. “You could pay me a quarter-million dollars,” Doyle wrote, “but I couldn’t use it to bring a single suicidal trans kid back to life.” Then, when it was revealed that Grace Lavery had accepted a Substack Pro deal for a publication called The Wazzock’s Review, Doyle criticized her for a lack of solidarity, saying the Laverys “were asked to help make Substack better for trans people and they chose instead to make themselves wealthier.”