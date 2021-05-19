How to Actually Prosecute the Financial Crimes of the Very Rich

Read: The golden age of rich people not paying their taxes

I spent 27 years fighting white-collar crime and corruption at the Department of Justice, first in the Tax Division, then in the Miami U.S. Attorney’s Office, and finally in the Criminal Division. I have witnessed firsthand precisely how unjust the American criminal-justice system can be. Practically everyone knows, on some level, that the rich get better treatment than the poor. But I saw it so clearly: The wealthy live in a different legal reality entirely, one in which blatant financial fraud routinely goes unpunished. For the poor, even the merest transgression can lead to ruined lives. This problem has always existed, but it has gotten worse—far worse—in recent years. I eventually quit the DOJ because I no longer wanted to participate in this system.

In the mid-1980s, when I worked for the Tax Division, the DOJ was prosecuting almost 8,000 white-collar criminals annually. While in Miami in the ’90s, I witnessed the DOJ’s focused commitment to rooting out high-level savings-and-loan criminals. In the early 2000s, with the formation of the Corporate Fraud Task Force, no one doubted the DOJ’s centralized effort to hold corporate executives accountable for fraud. Then it all seemed to abruptly stop. Last year saw federal criminal white-collar prosecutions drop to their lowest level ever, to about 3,500 prosecutions nationwide. Have the wealthy simply forsworn criminality? Not likely.

What I observed was a sustained erosion of coordinated focus, effective leadership, and political will. This led to a marked deterioration of the department’s ability to competently attack elite financial fraud. Congress, too, deserves some blame. For example, as recently chronicled by ProPublica, the operational demise of IRS enforcement capabilities is rooted in the failure to budget for the hiring of a sufficient number of special agents to investigate and address the depth and breadth of elite-level tax fraud. President Joe Biden’s recently proposed $80 billion IRS spending boost would be a good start, but money alone won’t solve the problem.

This decline in enforcement capacity permits corrupt autocrats and complicit bankers to launder trillions through U.S. banks. One report by the then-chair of the Wolfsberg Group, a consortium of international banks evaluating financial-crime risk, estimates that $5.8 trillion worth of financial crime was perpetrated in 2018. BuzzFeed News recently reported that from 1999 to 2017, more than 200,000 suspicious financial transactions totaling $2 trillion, some traceable to corrupt foreign oligarchs, were processed through U.S. banks. Virtually no regulatory or law-enforcement action was taken.

Pundits, professors, and politicians have claimed that these prosecutorial failures could be the result of either insufficient laws or the fact that the pernicious behavior under scrutiny simply doesn’t constitute a crime. I know such claims are perversions of the truth. It’s about the competence, commitment, and courage of our leaders.