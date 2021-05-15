The Collapse of a Once-Promising Democracy

The disaster discredited whatever remained of the former political ways. Parties of the left and center collapsed. The round of voting on April 11 was topped by a union leader so obscure that nobody even bothered to poll for him until November 2020—and who did not rise above 3 percent in the polls until early March 2021. Pedro Castillo was introduced to many Peruvians by a goofily endearing TikTok dance video. But the content of Castillo’s politics is troublingly resonant with the late Hugo Chávez’s attack on Venezuela’s once-democratic institutions. Castillo has called for the rewriting of Peru’s constitution to replace the elected congress with representatives of unions and other interest groups. He has spoken of nationalizing industries and restricting foreign investment and trade.

In shocked reaction, Peru’s non-left has rallied since April 11 to Keiko Fujimori, daughter of the president-dictator who crushed the Shining Path insurgency in the 1990s. Alberto Fujimori fell from power in 2000, and the question of what to do about him has bedeviled Peruvian politics ever since. He was convicted of human-rights abuses in 2009 and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Peru’s then president pardoned the elder Fujimori in 2017, but that act was overturned by the Peruvian supreme court in 2018. The release from prison of the now-82-year-old former dictator is a central issue of his daughter’s 2021 presidential campaign.

Among the political casualties of Peru’s upheaval was an old friend of mine, the economist Hernando de Soto, a globally famous social reformer. De Soto finished fourth in the first round of voting on April 11 with 11.6 percent of the ballots. De Soto’s vote appears to have come from the more liberal and globalized segments of Peruvian society—the segments most uncomfortable with their second-round choices on June 6.

The polarization in Peru is the latest indication of the global turn from the democratic, free-market, free-trade ideas that once seemed so ascendant. De Soto came to global prominence as one of the most original and brilliant contributors to that ascendancy. His two books—The Other Path (1986) and The Mystery of Capital (2000)—argued that state-led economic models had locked most of the world’s people out of the economic life of their societies. They lived in homes to which they lacked legal title. They farmed land without contracts for their crops. They worked in factories that evaded regulations and taxes.

These people were outside the law, but they were not criminals. They were victims of a system in which law was made by others, for others. If the law could be extended to them, de Soto argued, the world’s poor would better themselves and transform their countries.

One example of de Soto’s great insight: The cities of the Third World are ringed by settlements built by squatters on land that theoretically belongs to others: the government; defunct collective-farming associations; landowners who long ago left the country. Everybody accepts that these settlements are permanent urban facts. But they have no legal existence. The law sees only what used to be there, not what is there now.