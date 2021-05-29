I’m a Pediatrician. Get Your Child Vaccinated.

Emily Oster: What’s safe for kids now?

Like most pediatricians, I love a vaccinated child. While researching my book about the decline of childhood mortality in the past century and a half, I tried to imagine what pediatric practice and parenthood were like when you had to accept that a whole slate of potentially fatal diseases—polio, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough—couldn’t be prevented or treated. Some children just wouldn’t survive. But by the time I was training, we had vaccines to prevent those illnesses, as well as antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Even more vaccine-related progress has occurred since the ’80s, when I did my residency. Pediatricians back then were still admitting lots of children to the hospital for rotavirus infection and treating their dehydration with IV fluids (and those kids were lucky, because children all over the world were dying of that infection and of dehydration). Doctors were doing one spinal tap after another on children with high fevers, worrying about bacterial meningitis.

We vaccinate against rotavirus now. We perform many fewer spinal taps. And we vaccinate against diseases that are unpleasant but not usually deadly. I had a pretty miserable case of chicken pox when I was a child, in the ’60s, and I still have a couple of scars from it. My youngest got the chicken-pox vaccine. He never had to do the feverish scratching, never had to risk skin infections, never had to be sick with this disease. Instead, a vaccine activated all of his intricate defenses.

I love vaccines, but I also understand that parents have every right to think critically about decisions for their children, and that the story on COVID-19 vaccination has been evolving rapidly. Some parents wonder if the chances of serious illness in younger children are high enough to justify any risks associated with a new vaccine. Other parents worry that their kids are being vaccinated primarily for the sake of protecting more vulnerable adults. Some are scared of the vaccines because they’ve heard that they’re dangerous in some way that’s being covered up. And others say they’d just like to wait until more information is available.

Let me address those concerns one by one. Children 12 to 15 and even younger are at lower risk than older people of a serious case of COVID-19, that’s true. The great majority of people who have needed intensive care are adults. But according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 300 children in this country have died over the course of the pandemic. As a comparison, the CDC reported 188 flu-related deaths in children during the 2019–20 flu season. And the CDC has now recorded more than 3,700 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, a serious condition associated with COVID-19. Children now account for more than 22 percent of all new COVID-19 cases, and even those children who aren’t very sick may have to deal with possible long-term complications. At the very least, those who test positive for the virus but are asymptomatic will still have to go through the hassle of quarantine. Compare all of those factors with what a vaccinated child may experience: brief acute reactions, including pain at the injection site, tiredness, fever, chills, and muscle aches—all signs of the immune system being activated.