Pandemic Risk Assessments Are Never Objective

All these numbers have huge error bars around them. And what that 20-fold reduction really means depends, to some extent, on who you are. Although a vaccinated 75-year-old and a vaccinated 25-year-old pose roughly the same (minor) threat to public health, being out in the world might pose a greater danger to the senior citizen.

The fact is, binary classifications such as “safe” and “not safe” mostly don’t exist in real life, and those who seek them may well be led astray. No government agency or Anthony Fauci lieutenant ever said you can’t catch the coronavirus from six feet and one inch away—six feet was always an arbitrary “good enough” standard established so that the grocery stores knew how far apart to put the shoe stickers on the floor. But many people nonetheless experienced the recommendation as a sharp-edged boundary: danger within the six-foot circle, safety outside. This kind of all-or-nothing thinking reached its absurd climax in high schools in Billings, Montana, last October. Responding to guidance that coronavirus transmission was a danger when students spent at least 15 minutes within six feet of one another, the schools introduced a new mitigation strategy: Everybody changes desks every 14 minutes.

Even if the CDC could offer more precise individualized assessments, it certainly couldn’t provide an objective answer to what activities you personally should embrace or avoid. The CDC is not a health-care adviser. Its mission, just like it says on the can, is to control disease, and its recommendations are issued with that goal in mind. Roughly speaking: If a choice is safe enough that the whole country can make it without causing COVID-19 case rates to skyrocket, it gets the green light.

These green lights simply can’t take into account that every decision we make is a trade-off between a risk (to ourselves and others) and a benefit (ditto), and we balance the two. Should I eat inside the restaurant? It depends on how much it bugs me not to. Should you get on that plane? It depends on the level of public-health risk you impose on the population by boarding the plane, which the CDC can help you figure out, but also on how eager you are to see the person or place on the other end of the flight—and that’s purely up to you. (I’m flying to see my parents next month.)

My son has been going to school in person for a month now. But about a third of his high school isn’t there. Maybe the absent students and their parents have a different view than my wife and I do about the danger of transmission between unvaccinated teenagers in a classroom with everyone masked and overhauled air filtration. Or maybe those families are just less troubled than others by school on a screen.

