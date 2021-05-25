Pandemic Risk Assessments Are Never Objective

More than six weeks ago, I received my second Moderna shot, so I’ve had time to ease into fully vaccinated life. And yet I still haven’t eaten a meal inside a restaurant. Is that because I’m an overcautious ninny who can’t estimate risk? Bent into a defensive trauma crouch from a year of COVID-19 restrictions? Or worried I’ll shed some stray mRNA and disrupt the menses of surrounding diners?
No. It’s because I live in Wisconsin. And it’s May. This is my chance to sit and eat alfresco during the short segment of the year when neither snow nor a hornet is likely to drop into my bowl. Skipping the dining room is a minuscule sacrifice for me—so small that it’s outweighed by the also-minuscule chance of my catching or passing along the coronavirus.
Because I’m a mathematician, friends often ask me what’s okay for them to do in this stage of the pandemic. I can help them understand the statistical evidence, but what I can’t do—what no one, not even the CDC, can do—is tell them what they want, or how much they want it. Truly universal advice is impossible, and decisions about risk are always subjective, because one of the variables is you.
Large-scale trials suggest that fully vaccinated people like me enjoy something like a 20-fold reduction in risk of contracting symptomatic COVID-19, at least with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Better still, the CDC in late April reported only about 10,000 “breakthrough cases” out of the first 95 million Americans vaccinated, a one-in-10,000 fraction—though you have to figure that most vaccinated people aren’t taking COVID-19 tests, so the amount of infection and potential transmission among the vaccinated is presumably higher than the official number. (“It is important to note that reported vaccine breakthrough cases will represent an undercount,” as the CDC soberly put it.)