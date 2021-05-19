Stop Worrying About Free Beer and Donuts. We’re in the Middle of a Pandemic.

The idea that society is better off when people act on “intrinsic” motivation—that is, because they’re inclined to do the right thing—and not on“extrinsic” motivation, such as receiving a cash payment, is widespread. But is there something inherently wrong with bribing people to do the right thing? And on a practical level, does it work?

They’re not entirely independent questions, because humans are biased. Someone who feels that incentives are unseemly is probably especially open to the idea that they’re ineffective. Researchers are no exception; beginning in the early 1970s, a number of psychologists devoted themselves to pushing back against the theory that human behavior can easily be bent with a yummy treat. The result was the discovery of the “overjustification effect,” the notion that incentives don’t merely fail, but actually sap intrinsic motivation—meaning that people, especially children, who might otherwise be willing to do things become less willing to do them when incentives are placed on the table.

Many of the scientific papers these psychologists produced bore damning titles (such as “Undermining Children’s Interest With Extrinsic Rewards”), but the fine print was a mood killer. Matthew Normand, a psychologist at the University of the Pacific who studies how to change people’s behavior, told me, “There are major problems with that literature.” The overjustification effect was seen only in repetitive tasks, and only in the first few repetitions, after which the effect went away. Plus, it seemed to act only on people who were happy to do the job in the first place. Most studies concluded that there was little or nothing to the effect.

Nonetheless, the idea that incentives backfire was seductive, and proved hard to shake. In 2009, it got a boatload of PR with the appearance of Daniel Pink’s best-selling book Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us. In the opening pages, Pink, a sort of how-to-succeed-in-business-through-pop-psychology writer, tells the story of an obscure 1940s experiment on monkey bribery. The study found that eight rhesus monkeys happily solved puzzles for fun but did a worse job when they were given raisins as a reward. The only thing that study probably proved was that monkeys sometimes get bored with raisins. The experimenters quietly abandoned the study for more promising research, and the rest of the field ignored it. But when Pink wrote that the findings “should have changed the world,” many readers took him at his word.

In the real world and in most studies, incentives tend to work just fine. They have been used to help drug users get and stay clean and to encourage people with HIV to take their medications. When the UCLA COVID-19 Health and Politics Project surveyed unvaccinated Americans, it found that roughly a third said they would be more likely to get the shot if they received $100. Incentives are so widely deployed and validated that citing specific research defending them feels almost silly—it’s like having to offer proof that the internal combustion engine makes cars go.