Stop Worrying About Free Beer and Donuts. We’re in the Middle of a Pandemic.

Despite all the evidence in favor of public-health incentives, America has been slow to adopt them, at least until now. (San Francisco and the Department of Veterans Affairs are two notable exceptions.) What’s held us back? Maybe it’s our lack of a strong public-health system, or the sense that the government shouldn’t interfere too much with people’s choices. Or maybe it’s our Puritan ethic that favors morality over transaction.
But these explanations tend to align with conservative values, and much of the griping about vaccine incentives seems to be coming from the left. Some scolds have expressed concerns that bribing people with such tools of the devil as donuts, lottery tickets, beer, and hot dogs will make people like these unhealthy indulgences. But that’s confused thinking. Things serve as rewards only for people who already like them. If your boss rewarded you for your good work by dumping her trash can on your desk, would you suddenly be thrilled by trash heaps?
Maybe the progressives I follow on Twitter are still enamored of the Drive myth, with its vaguely anti-capitalist portrayal of people prepared to do the right thing if their innate cooperative impulses aren’t corrupted by rewards. Maybe they’re displaying animosity toward the right and its general noncompliance with COVID-19 measures, given that the vaccine-hesitant are mostly Republicans. Perhaps, least charitably, the early-vaccinated feel a touch of resentment for having missed out on the goodies. (I confess, a free beer would have been nice when I got my vaccine.)
Whatever the origins of the objections, Normand frets that they might feed into a dangerous incentive hesitancy. “Sure, people should do it without needing an incentive,” he said. “But what’s the alternative to not offering them? Not enough people get vaccinated, and we’re stuck with a public-health crisis.”
Some incentives may work better than others. Ayelet Gneezy, a behavioral scientist and the director of the Center for Social Innovation and Impact at the UC San Diego School of Management, is bullish on vaccine incentives, but she thinks non-monetary rewards will work best. Modest payments could backfire by hardening the position of those who have been refusing the vaccine out of principle, she told me, because taking the incentive will feel like selling out. Beer, donuts, and hot dogs sound like winners to her.
But the selling-your-soul-for-money effect could be helpful, notes Michael Hallsworth, the managing director of the North American subsidiary of a think tank called the Behavioural Insights Team. He pointed me to a 2014 study that found that people who refused to do something in order to maintain solidarity with their friends’ beliefs actually liked being able to use a bribe as an excuse. “I did it for the money” is apparently easier to sell to your pals than “I disagree.” Hallsworth’s example of a clever incentive: Ohio offered to enter the newly vaccinated in a series of $1 million lotteries.