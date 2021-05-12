The Lost Month That Haunts the World

Had that month not been squandered, by a world “lulled into complacency” by the lack of a catastrophic pandemic in more than a century, “we believe we wouldn’t be looking at an accelerating pandemic,” former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, one of the panel’s co-chairs, told me and other journalists in a briefing on the report.

The report contains all sorts of ambitious recommendations for pandemic-proofing the world, including establishing a council on global health threats and launching an international pandemic-financing facility. But perhaps its most significant contribution is retrospective, showing in detail how unprepared the world was to contend with a pandemic “that has spread wider and faster than any in human history.”

The Cold War and 9/11 accustomed policy makers to thinking about threats, such as those posed by nuclear weapons and terrorist groups, that require us to react near-instantaneously when alerted to imminent danger. Many officials are struggling to process others, such as climate change, that play out over much longer time horizons.

But what COVID-19 has demonstrated is that the international system is not constructed to respond to the in-between speed of a pandemic—slower than a ballistic missile and faster than the cumulative effects of carbon emissions, yet just as much of a danger to humanity.

The threat of new pathogens, especially zoonotic diseases, is growing because of population booms and corresponding environmental pressures, while increasing air travel allows, as the report notes, “a virus to reach any place in the world in a matter of hours.” But global frameworks for countering such threats haven’t adapted to these contemporary realities. As Preeti Sudan, another panelist and India’s health secretary during the first months of the pandemic, told me, we need to better position ourselves to run “the race with the virus so that humanity wins.”

In February, the world stood at the starting block, waiting for the WHO to fire the gun, while the virus raced ahead.

In general, the panel does not apportion blame to particular parties, though there’s clearly plenty of that to mete out right now. But it has trained its reformist zeal on the 2005 International Health Regulations, which delineate legally binding rights and responsibilities for the WHO and its member states in assessing and responding to potential public-health emergencies.

The report calls out the International Health Regulations for being overly conservative and cumbersome relative to a highly contagious respiratory pathogen and the various means in the digital age of swiftly spotting and sharing signals that one might be coming. The current system for alerting the world about potential pandemics is biased toward inaction, the report notes, so that “steps may only be taken if the weight of evidence requires them.”